China's Hit Variety Show "Wonderland Season Ⅵ" Is Currently Airing - How Does This Long-Running Franchise Win the Battle for Critical Acclaim?

This season revolves around the theme of "Raw Life." It follows 15 residents—Zhou Tao, Yuan Yongyi, Peng Guanying, Xiao Jingteng, Fang Yuan, A Runa, Xu Zhisheng, Li Xueqin, Li Jiaqi, Wang Ziqi, Kuku de Teng, Xu Ruohan, Chen Xinhai, En Li, and He Junlin—as they begin their journey in an unfinished industrial space on the outskirts of the city. Over the course of 21 days, they experience a genuine transformation from strangers to close companions, blending unexpected humor with heartfelt everyday moments while exploring the emotional and social needs of modern urban life. Wonderland Season Ⅵ not only continues the franchise's acclaimed six-year legacy but also demonstrates the enduring creativity and cultural influence of one of China's most beloved variety shows through a steady stream of viral moments and meaningful tourism collaborations.

Since its debut, the Wonderland series has accompanied audiences for six consecutive years. Loyal viewers have followed the program from its idyllic first season in Pinggu through a wide range of Chinese landscapes—including coastal villages, snow-covered mountains, expansive grasslands, and now the urban fringe of Chongqing, where this season begins in the Chongqing Industrial Museum. On Chinese social media, many viewers describe the show as "digital comfort food" or "a comforting emotional refuge." This lasting emotional connection has evolved beyond ordinary viewer engagement into a shared memory of friendship, growth, and social exploration for a new generation of young audiences. Such enduring audience loyalty is a testament to the franchise's lasting appeal.

The program's influence extends well beyond the screen. Over six seasons, Wonderland has gradually become a powerful driver of local cultural tourism. Filming locations from previous seasons have evolved into popular tourist destinations, attracting visitors and stimulating local consumption. In Season 6, the production is based in Dadukou District, Chongqing. Through landmark light shows, open-day events themed around "Wonderland," and other offline activities, the program has successfully connected historical landmarks, Chongqing's vibrant street life, and the show's storytelling, further enhancing the city's tourism profile.

Across six seasons, Wonderland has remained centered on one timeless theme—human relationships. By reflecting the realities of modern social life, it enables countless young viewers to see themselves on screen while finding people who share similar values. Looking ahead, the warmth and trust built over six seasons will continue to grow, as the program explores the endless possibilities of authentic human connection.

SOURCE Tencent Technology (Beijing) Company