China's Hubei builds over 4,000 bridges in world

Over the past 70 years, central China's Hubei Province has built more than 4,000 bridges in over 20 countries and regions, demonstrating the province's incredible bridge-building prowess.

Photo shows the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge in the Maldives.

The combined mileage of these bridges built by Hubei-based companies represented by China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd. and CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. exceeded 4,000 kilometers.

For instance, the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge contracted by CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. is the first cross-sea bridge in the Indian Ocean. It made the Maldivians' dream of a bridge across the sea come true.

Wuhan, capital of Hubei, constructed more than 50 percent of the top ten large-span bridges in the world. These mega bridges, which were extremely difficult to build, amaze the world thanks to the application of advanced technologies.

According to data, 80 percent of bridges in China were built by Hubei, and 60 percent of bridges in the world were constructed by China.

Wuhan is dubbed as the "Bridge Capital of China" because it is the city with the largest number of bridges across rivers in the country.

Besides, the provincial capital has built more than 100 bridges over the mainstream of the Yangtze River, the third longest river in the world.

