China's Hydrogen Energy Goes Global, FTXT, One of The Subsidiaries of GWM, Signed An International Hydrogen Energy Strategic Cooperation With Italy (CNR)

News provided by

FTXT

11 Jul, 2023, 05:42 ET

SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles Congress & Exhibition 2023 (FCVC 2023) was held in Shanghai, China from July 5th to July 7th, 2023. Experts in the field of hydrogen energy from more than 20 countries and regions such as China, Canada, Korea, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, etc. delivered speeches. At the same time, more than 300 exhibitors and 30,000 visitors from the global industry chain participated in the exhibition.

FTXT, China's hydrogen energy brand, exhibited a variety of new products such as a 255kW high-power fuel cell system, 300kW graphite plate stack, 70MPa type IV hydrogen storage tank, and high-pressure valve for hydrogen, etc. The product performance and key technical indicators have reached the world's leading level, surpassing the current mainstream products in the international market.

Furthermore, FTXT showcased the second generation of high-performance membrane electrode assembly (MEA) for the first time, applying ultra-thin film materials and mass-producible ordered MEA technology. Significant breakthroughs have been made in low-platinum technology, high mass transfer technology, low current density self-humidification technology, etc. The platinum loading is ≤ 0.3 mg/cm2, and the power density is > 1.8 W/cm2 @0.6V, outperforming the EU GAIA program and China's "14th Five-Year Plan" goals, reaching the international advanced level.

FTXT continues to expand international cooperation and has signed hydrogen energy international strategic cooperation agreements with the Italian National Research Council (CNR) and local companies. It aims to promote the successful application experience obtained in China to Italy and the EU region, facilitating the rapid development of local green energy and hydrogen energy industries.

With 21 years of application experience in the Chinese market, FTXT covers various application scenarios, including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (passenger cars, heavy duty trucks, buses), hydrogen-powered ships, combined heat and power (CHP), energy storage, etc. FTXT is expanding into the international market.

Currently, China's hydrogen energy industry is entering an accelerated development phase, with many technological products surpassing the international leading level. Chinese hydrogen energy brands are making their way to the world.

Follow the website of FTXT for more information：http://en.ftxt-e.com/

SOURCE FTXT

Also from this source

China's Hydrogen Energy Goes Global, FTXT, One of The Subsidiaries of GWM, Signed An International Hydrogen Energy Strategic Cooperation With Italy (CNR)

H POWER DAY! GWM FTXT hält jährliche Einführungsveranstaltung zur Flüssigwasserstoffstrategie

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.