China's island province moves to attract talent

Hainan aims to woo 200,000 talented people in various fields by 2020 and one million by 2025, according to an action plan approved by the provincial committee of the Communist Party of China on Sunday.

The development of Hainan requires a large number of high caliber professionals, while the island still lags behind in this respect, said Liu Cigui, Party chief of Hainan.

Restrictions on access to Hainan hukou, or household registration, will be eased for the talent coming from outside the island, according to the plan.

For example, those who have at least a junior college degree and an intermediate-level job title will be allowed to gain hukou at places where they work or live. Some among them, including postgraduates, bachelors from prestigious domestic universities or foreign universities, and entrepreneurs, can gain hukou anywhere they want in Hainan.

That means they will enjoy same home purchase policies with locals in Hainan, which boasts great natural environment.

For some of the most outstanding talent, the province will help them in housing, schooling of children and jobs for spouses.

China in April announced its plan to build the whole island of Hainan into a pilot free trade zone and support Hainan to gradually and steadily push ahead with the building of a free trade port.

SOURCE www.hainan.gov.cn

