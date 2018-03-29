China's Largest Gift & Home Fair Opening in Shenzhen this April

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China (Shenzhen) International Gift and Home Product Fair, hosted by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, is scheduled to be held from April 25 to 28, 2018, at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. As Asia's premier and most anticipated gift & home sourcing event with more than 2,500 exhibitors and 5,000 booths expected, the show will showcase top gifts & premiums, consumer products and electronic appliances from around China and beyond.

The highlights of the fair: