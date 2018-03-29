China's Largest Gift & Home Fair Opening in Shenzhen this April

SHENZHEN, China, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26th China (Shenzhen) International Gift and Home Product Fair, hosted by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, is scheduled to be held from April 25 to 28, 2018, at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. As Asia's premier and most anticipated gift & home sourcing event with more than 2,500 exhibitors and 5,000 booths expected, the show will showcase top gifts & premiums, consumer products and electronic appliances from around China and beyond.
The highlights of the fair:
- NEW Hall 3: Mobile Electronics
According to the latest report on CES 2018, the top tech trends for 2018 will be about the coming of 5G, artificial intelligence, companion robots, smart cities, mixed reality, sports innovation, digital therapeutics, and other areas projected to play a big role in the global economy for years to come. Meanwhile, Mobile Electronics and wearable devices are playing an important role in the gift industry recently. Complying with this situation, there will be a brand new hall 3: Mobile Electronics, satisfying the increasing demand of intelligent products. Moreover, 80% of the exhibitors can undertake OEM, ODM or customized orders.
- Industry associations and manufacturing bases bring competitive products
The exhibition will be supported by over 10 manufacturing bases and industry associations, including Shenzhen electronic products, Zhongshan household appliances, Gaoyang Towel, Yiwu Commodities, Henan Porcelain, Nantong home textiles, etc. These associations and manufacturing bases are very professional to their specialty with strong manufacturing ability and experience.
- Co-work with e-commerce
Shenzhen Gift and Home Fair always leads the industry and stays one-step ahead. This time the fair will co-work with the famous Chinese e-commerce platforms: Taobao, Alibaba and JD. Over 100 online suppliers will bring their outstanding products to visitors. The online to offline cooperation enables more efficient buying.
Opening hours for the show are:
Apr. 25-27 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Apr. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
About Reed Huabo
Reed Huabo - the most influential exhibition company in China, is a member company of Reed Exhibitions - the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It committed to leading the industry development and continuously creating values for customers from all over the world.
