China's largest Gifts & Home Fair opens April 25 with 2,500 exhibitors

SHENZHEN, China, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair opens April 25 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center ("Gifts & Home" for short). Organized by the Reed Huabo Exhibition Co., Ltd, this four-day fair brings together over 2,500 reliable suppliers from China and beyond presenting their most competitive and creative products at 5,300 booths across 9 halls. Around 90,000 global buyers from more than 60 countries and regions are expected to join this annual event, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Russia and the United States.

Well-known enterprises gather in Gifts & Home

Chinese gift market has reached CNY one trillion. In the past five years, the total revenue of China's gift industry has grown by 9.2% annually. China's consumer market will continue to expand by around half and China will account for 20% of the world' s consumption by 2020, worth USD 2 trillion.

Because of this enormous potential in China's gifts and home industry, the fair has attracted lots of domestic and foreign first-class brands, such as Armani, ELLE, Ferrero, Tiger, Swarovski, Midea, Huawei, and Xiaomi. Beijing Gift Association, Chaozhou Ceramics, the Industrial Design Society of Shunde and 7 other regional delegations have brought their most famous products with local characteristics to the fair, aiming to introduce their excellent manufacturing techniques to the world.

China Mobile Electronic Fair becomes one of the hottest halls

With the rapid development of technology in China, China has become one of the best manufacturing bases of consumer electronics in the world. China Mobile Electronic Fair is co-located at Hall 3 with 200 exhibitors, showing plenty of stylish, intelligent and practical mobile electronic products. Tens of thousands of visitors attend this fair to check out the latest technology, making Hall 3 become one of the hottest halls in Gifts & Home.

Opening hours

April 25-27, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

April 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About the organizer

Reed Huabo Exhibitions, the most influential exhibition company in China, is a member company of Reed Exhibitions, the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It is committed to leading the industry development and continuously creating values for customers from all over the world.

For more information, please visit: www.chinagiftsfair.com

