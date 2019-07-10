China's Leading Photonics Exhibition to Present Solutions to Semiconductor Industry

The application of photonics technologies is one of the breakthroughs in Semiconductor history to conquer some technical bottlenecks to meet the harsher requirements of temperature, power, pressure and radiation resistance, which also endows semiconductor wider application areas including defense, aviation, aerospace, exploration and optical storage. Photonics technologies also realized lower energy consumption for semiconductors' applications in broadband communications, solar energy, automotive manufacturing, semiconductor lighting and smart power grid.

CIOE China International Optoelectronic Expo) consists of the entire photonic supply chain and will present hundreds of semiconductor products including optical communication chips, silicon photonic integrated chips, semiconductor thermoelectric chips, semiconductor thermoelectric systems and other related products, infrared materials, devices, and the infrared thermal imager, infrared detectors, infrared thermometer, infrared night vision instrument, infrared intelligent high-speed ball, infrared equipment and application, test instruments, automatic laser wafer marking equipment, automatic laser large-area glass cutting splitter equipment, CoC aging system, laser tin ball jet soldering machine, transistor welding power supply.

The coming CIOE 2019 will be held on September 4 to 7, 2019 at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, with 110000 m2 exhibition area. More than 2000 photonics exhibitors will showcase their latest products and technologies including Fotonics, Wooriro, PHOGRAIN, Qxptech, Mindsemi, Elite, Hisense, Simens, Source Photonics, SINOSEMIC, Uxfastic, Bokin, SANAN, Microtera, SyberOS, Opticore, SiLUXTEK, Suna, Broadex-tech, Poetek, GTfiber, PhotonIC, Fuxin, Netopto, Murata, Tecdia, Exsense, SAT, JIR, Guide Infrared, DALI, LAUNCH, Arrow Electronics, HIKVISION, SUNELL, Magnity Electronics, RICOM, TRUMPF, Hanslaser, United Winners, INTE LASER, HGTECH, TETE, Hymson, Max photonics, WHZGLC.

