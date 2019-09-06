China’s Leading Underwear Brand THREEGUN Hits the New York Fashion Week Runway

Designer Qu Chuang and his team retained the advanced texture of the THREEGUN brand in a new, comfortable skin fabric, and used modern design techniques to segment and cut, adding a sense of futurism coupled with high-tech features; enabling a classic style from the past to bloom anew with dazzling fashion for a new century. Not only are the designs ideal for the Chinese market, but they can also be worn confidently by men and women across the world.

THREEGUN also invited Cui Dan, a well-known Chinese image consultant, to help ensure the best presentation at the show.

"THREEGUN providing unique, high-quality fabric for its artisans and has been providing high-quality fashion goods for global markets for several decades. THREEGUN, which celebrates its 82nd anniversary this year, is committed to infusing technology and spice to the life of everyone who dons our uniquely crafted garments." said Wang Weimin, the chairman of Shanghai ThreeGun (Group) Co., Ltd.

THREEGUN's debut at New York Fashion Week was the result of a collaboration between the brand, Tmall and the official associations of the world's top4 fashion weeks, all of whom came together to create the "CHINA COOL" program.

Through the program, THREEGUN has joined hands with Tmall to deliver the brand's core message: forever pioneering, forever exploring. This message is also the driving force behind Tmall's plans to expand its presence in the global fashion community, enhance its ability in trend empowerment and look for brand partners. Tmall has also provided a one-stop solution for THREEGUN that includes predicting of fashion trends for the upcoming 2020 spring/summer season, incubation of new, fashionable styles and the momentum added to a new trend that a good marketing campaign can deliver.

THREEGUN will also display several of its exhibits at the brand's official flagship stores, giving shoppers the opportunity to own items that lead international fashion season.

About THREEGUN

THREEGUN is a leading Chinese Underwear brand established in 1937. After 82 years in the market, THREEGUN has developed dependable advantages in fabric, technology, design, production, sales and service to become a leader of intimate apparel in China, providing beautiful memories for generations of Chinese consumers as a result of their unforgettable experiences when donning THREEGUN'S products. THREEGUN has ranked first for market share in China for 23 consecutive years and sells in more than 20 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE THREEGUN