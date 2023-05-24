China's leading wine producer to host int'l wine conference, expo in June

News provided by

The Administrative Committee of Grape Industry Zone of Helan Mountain's East Foothill Wine Region in Ningxia

24 May, 2023, 02:54 ET

YINCHUAN, China, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ningxia, China's leading wine-producing region, will host a wine-themed international conference and an expo in its capital city of Yinchuan next month, the event's organizers said Tuesday.

The International Conference on Grape and Wine Industries, as well as the third China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo, will be held from June 9 to 10, according to the Administrative Committee of Grape Industry Zone of Helan Mountain's East Foothill Wine Region in Ningxia.

The conference, themed "Nature, Innovation, Culture and Ecology", will invite experts and enterprises in the wine-making industry at home and abroad, and officials from 47 wine-producing countries and representatives of nine international organizations.

A total of 2,000 wine products of over 100 enterprises from 12 wine-producing regions across China will be displayed.

The event features forums on climate, technologies, trade and investment, as well as wine culture and tourism.

Ni Hongxing, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said the global wine industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn.

"We want to make contributions to sustainable global economic and social development by joining hands with other wine-producing countries, building economic cooperation platforms, tapping the potential of industrial recovery, and promoting integrated and innovative development," said the official.

Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in northwest China has emerged as the country's largest wine-producing region after more than 40 years of development. It now has 228 wineries that produced 138 million bottles of wine in 2022, generating brand value of over 30 billion yuan (about 4.27 billion U.S. dollars).

SOURCE The Administrative Committee of Grape Industry Zone of Helan Mountain's East Foothill Wine Region in Ningxia

