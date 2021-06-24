China's new national exhibition center in Tianjin to stage expo debut

TIANJIN, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Another grand national exhibition center will be put into use in north China's port city of Tianjin as the National Convention & Exhibition Center (NCEC) (Tianjin) will put on its debut expo -- the China Building Science Conference and Green Intelligent Building Expo -- from June 24 to June 27, according to the Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality.

The NCEC (Tianjin) is the third national convention and exhibition center project decided by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) after the two counterparts in Guangzhou and Shanghai. Jointly built by the MOC and the local government, the NCEC (Tianjin) has a total construction area of 1.38 million square meters, featuring exhibition, conference, commerce, office, hotel and other functions.

The second-phase exhibition hall and comprehensive supporting area will be put into use in 2022. After the completion of the project, it will become a green, intelligent and innovative exhibition complex with the largest exhibition scale in northern China, complete supporting facilities, first-class use experience and global leading standards.

The China Building Science Conference and Green Intelligent Building Expo will focus on green buildings' role in creating better life and achieving carbon-neutral goals. Over 150 forums will be held to discuss green and high-quality development in the construction sector.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Tianjin Municipality