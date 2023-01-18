China's optimized COVID response to benefit global recovery

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: After China enters a new phase of COVID response, many countries welcome its optimization and expect visits by Chinese tourists.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister greeted the first group of Chinese tourists with flowers and gift bags at the airport. Maldives' foreign ministry welcomes China's adjustment and looks forward to receiving Chinese tourists soon. Switzerland, New Zealand and some other countries made clear that they would not impose new restrictions on Chinese tourists.

China has always optimized its COVID-19 response in light of the evolving situation in a science-based and targeted manner. Its provisional measures on cross-border travel were based on the decision to downgrade its COVID-19 management, which can make cross-border travel more convenient, safe, orderly and efficient.

China has effectively communicated with relevant countries with sincerity and objectivity, introducing the current situation in China and its science-based and reasonable optimization. Health experts from multiple international organizations and countries have noted that no new variant or dangerous mutation of the novel coronavirus has been detected in China.

Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said UN member states should follow WHO guidelines and "it is very important that all decisions regarding screening of passengers and so on be taken on scientific grounds and only on scientific grounds."

Singaporean health minister noted that infections from China accounted for less than 5 percent of Singapore's total imported cases in the final 4 weeks of 2022, a far lower rate than that of other regions. There's no need to tighten the entry policy for travelers from China, the minister added.

China's COVID-19 control policies have to the largest extent protected people's lives and health, and minimized the pandemic's impacts on economic and social development.

As the global economy is facing increased downward pressure, China's optimization of the COVID-19 response has facilitated cross-border travel and boosted confidence in global growth.

Heads of many international organizations, including the WTO and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, are optimistic about China's economic prospects, believing its optimization will assist global recovery and development.

Thai newspaper Bangkok Post said 5 million Chinese tourists are expected to visit Thailand this year, which will forcefully drive the recovery of Thai tourism and economic development.

SOURCE People's Daily