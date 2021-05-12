China's population aged 14 and under rises

Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the Leading Group of the State Council for the Seventh National Population Census and commissioner of the National Bureau of Statistics, made the following remarks at the press conference.

According to age demographics, the number and the proportion of people aged 14 and under both rose during the 2010-2020 period.

The number of people aged 14 and under increased by 30.92 million from 2010, marking a 1.35 percentage point growth in proportion of the total population.

China's second-child policy has contributed to a rise in newborns, with the share of newborns who are the second child in a household surging from around 30% in 2013 to around 50% in 2017.

