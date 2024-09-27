China's protection of rare white dolphins impresses foreign media

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The China Storyteller Partnership interview group delved deep into the Leizhou Peninsula, having a perfect "encounter" with the Chinese rare white dolphins.

"I thought we would be lucky if we saw a dolphin in the distance, but the dolphins have come all the way up to us," Danish self-media blogger Julie Odsgaard Laursen expressed great surprise at being able to interact with dolphins up close.

Turkish self-media blogger Neslihan Kilavuz, when talking about China's environmental protection efforts, said that China attaches great importance to nature and has taken practical actions, which deeply moved her.

Douglas Dueno, an American expert from China Daily, invites people from around the world to come to Zhanjiang to see Chinese white dolphins. He said that witnessing and capturing the moment when the white dolphins leapt out of the water was a truly unforgettable experience.

