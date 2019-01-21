China's Qinyuan County holds seminar for green development

TAIYUAN, China, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qinyuan, a county located in north China's Shanxi Province, held a seminar on January 17, 2019, to discuss the pathway for the future development of green resources, in an effort to promote its economic transformation towards green development.

Qinyuan is a well-known county that was occupied in World War II, where the battles in the area lead to the moniker of the City of Heroes. The county has endeavored since 2018 to achieve green development and turn its ecological advantages into development advantages, said Lian Shubin, head of Qinyuan County, at the seminar.

With a forest area of 2.2 million mu (around 362,421 acres), the county boasts the largest forest coverage rate in Shanxi at 56.7 percent, providing a solid ecological foundation.

Qinyuan has furthered development in the tourism and green health industries, striving to build a well-known mountain town with distinguishing features.

At of the end of 2018, tourism, a strategic pillar industry in the county, had brought 3.64 billion yuan in revenue, an increase of 30.4 percent year on year.

According to Lian, the county's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018 amounted to 11 billion yuan and the per capita disposable income of its rural residents reached 14,818 yuan, hitting record highs.

SOURCE The People's Government of Qinyuan County