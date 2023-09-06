China's Rapid Growth Propels Global IUI Market 2030 with 11.7% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

06 Sep, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intrauterine Insemination - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intrauterine insemination (IUI) market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a growth from $1.2 billion in 2022 to an estimated $2.9 billion by 2030.

This remarkable growth is driven by a robust CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period of 2022-2030. Key players in the field of assisted reproductive technologies are actively contributing to this growth.

Market Insights

  • Segment Dynamics: Intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures are expected to experience a significant increase in demand, contributing to the substantial market growth.
  • Geographical Trends: China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve noteworthy growth with a projected market size of $694.1 million by 2030, accompanied by an impressive CAGR of 17% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Global Reach: Other key geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 6.9% and 10.6% respectively during the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is forecast to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.1%.

Key Players in the Market

  • Apollo Fertility
  • BMI Healthcare
  • Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Conceive Hospital
  • Fernandez Hospital
  • Labotect GmbH
  • London Women's Clinics
  • Sunflower Hospital
  • University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

93

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$2.9 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.7 %

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Intrauterine Insemination - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sma3y5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Demand for Perfumes Drives Fragrance Fixatives Market: Estimated to Grow at 5% CAGR

Reduced Fat Cereals Gain Traction: Players Include Dean Foods, General Mills, Kellogg and Mondelez Global

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.