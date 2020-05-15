China's Residential Water Treatment Market Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Residential Water Treatment Market: China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market for China including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2025.

Market Definition by Product:



For the purposes of this study a residential water treatment (RWT) system is defined as:



Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Key Topics Covered:



Definitions

Country profile

1. Executive summary

Market drivers

Market restraints

Pricing trends

Market trends

Technology by brand

Technology

Design

Claims

IoT

New products

Promotions

Coronavirus

2. Market data

Total residential water treatment systems market forecast (2019-2026)

POU CT & UTS water treatment systems market forecast (2019-2026)

POU CT & UTS water treatment systems, market share by revenue, 2019

POU FM water treatment systems market forecast (2019-2026)

POU replacement filters market forecast (2019-2026)

POE water treatment systems market forecast (2019-2026)

POE water treatment systems, market share by revenue, 2019

POE replacement filters market forecast (2019-2026)

Pitcher water treatment systems market forecast (2019-2026)

Pitcher replacement filters market forecast (2019-2026)

Point-of-use Technology by revenue, 2019

Point-of-use pricing trends, market share by revenue, 2019

Acronyms

Companies Mentioned



A.O. Smith Corporation

Amway

BRITA GmbH

BWT AG

Culligan International Company

EcoWater Systems

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Qinyuan Group Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pentair plc (Everpure)

Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd. (Angel)

Shenzhen Chengdelai Industrial Co. Ltd.

The 3M Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x2nmn2

SOURCE Research and Markets

