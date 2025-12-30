SHAOXING, China, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A long-established household brand in China with a comparatively limited international profile, Sleemon Healthy Sleep Technology Co., Ltd. is gaining attention from the global technology community as it expands its focus on advanced sleep technology solutions.

Founded in 1984, Sleemon was the first mattress manufacturer in China to list publicly (SSE: 603008). While the company adopted its current corporate name in recent years, it has long been recognized in the domestic market for its leadership and sustained investment in sleep technology.

A New Global Breakthrough in Sleep Technology—Emerging from China

In 2024, Sleemon unveiled its AI-powered mattress series, aise, positioned to deliver integrated sleep management through a proprietary system. The collection has also received China's highest L4 certification for smart mattresses.

In addition, Sleemon has partnered with BrainCo, a global leader in non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, to launch aise • BrainCo, a consumer-facing AI mattress incorporating BCI capabilities. By integrating electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring technology into the mattress design, the product enables real-time detection of sleep states and provides early health-risk alerts, highlighting Sleemon's expansion into adjacent technology domains, including neuroscience and biosensing.

Sleemon has established China's first public-interest sleep research institute, developed dedicated research workstations in collaboration with several academicians, and jointly founded R&D centers with leading institutions, including Tsinghua University and the Shanghai Institute for Advanced Study of Zhejiang University. These initiatives are aimed at accelerating the transition from academic research to commercial application, fostering a continuous cycle of innovation across the company.

Sleemon is now setting its sights on an even broader frontier: healthcare. Looking ahead, its platform is expected to expand beyond sleep guidance to include the management of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. By incorporating drug development and digital therapeutics into its platform, the company aims to support longer, healthier lifespans and improve overall quality of life. This strategic approach positions Sleemon to extend beyond the traditional bedding category and into competition with established health-monitoring and medical-technology providers, while placing the company within the evolving global landscape for health-data platforms.

From smartphones serving as hubs of the mobile internet to the automotive industry's shift toward autonomous driving, waves of intelligent devices have been reshaping multiple industries. Against this backdrop, smart mattresses—closely linked to sleep and human health—are increasingly viewed as a potential next wave of connected, health-focused intelligent systems.

This year, several AI companies have visited China for in-depth discussions with Sleemon, laying the groundwork for potential strategic partnerships. As one of the world's largest home-furnishing markets, China is witnessing significant advances in sleep technology by domestic players—developments that merit close attention from U.S.-based technology and consumer-electronics companies and may prompt a reassessment of competitive strategies in the sleep-technology sector.

