China's Sports Equipment Market Outlook 2023 to 2027: Featuring Major Players 361 Degrees, Anta Sports, Li-Ning, Xtep International, Decathlon & More

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the sports equipment industry in China. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry along with market size in terms of revenue generated.



Its market segmentations include By Type, By Distribution Channel, and By Region; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.



Market Overview:



According to publisher estimates, China Sports Equipment Market grew from approximately RMB ~ Bn in 2017 to approximately RMB ~ Bn in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into RMB ~ Bn opportunity by 2027F, owing to the rising disposable income of consumers, increasing popularity of sports and fitness activities, and proliferation of online retail channels.



China produces up to 60% of the world's Sports equipment, excluding apparel and shoes. Due to lower labor and production costs, many companies have been sourcing from the country.



In China, 80% of sports goods are consumed by young people, especially those high school students and college students.



Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type: Running is the most popular sport in China . The number of participants in marathon events has reached more than 20, 000 in big cities such as Beijing , Guangzhou and Shanghai

. The number of participants in marathon events has reached more than 20, 000 in big cities such as , and By Distribution Channel: Other specialist retail accounted for the largest proportion of sales in the Chinese sports equipment market in 2020; sales through this channel generated majority of the market revenue

Competitive Landscape

Future Outlook



The China Sports Equipment Market is projected to show significant growth in the coming years. It is expected to be driven by rising awareness of healthy and fit bodies among the Chinese population and the rising disposable income of the population. The main factors driving industry performance have been higher consumption in China, large sporting events hosted by China, people's increasing pursuit of a healthier lifestyle, and the country's active involvement in international trade within the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework.



Moreover, the majority of the people interested in sports are those with higher education, higher income, and higher social position. This consumer group is spending more money on sports. In recent years, the female consumer market has been seen as a new driver of growth in the sports market. Foreign big brands like Nike or Adidas have high expectations for the female sports market. They are trying to occupy it with integrated marketing communications, offline experience, and digital platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. China Sports Equipment Market Outlook, 2017-22

2.1. China Sports Equipment Market Overview

2.2 China Sports Equipment Market Value Chain

2.3. China Sports Equipment Market Size, 2017-22



3. China Sports Equipment Market Segmentation, 2022

3.1. By Type, 2022

3.2. By Distribution Channel, 2022

3.3. By Region, 2022



4. Competitive Landscape

4.1. Competitive Scenario

4.2. Company Profile of Major Sports Equipment Companies



5. Trends in the Chinese Sports Equipment Market



6. Issues and Challenges



7. SWOT Analysis of the Chinese Sports Equipment Market



8. Porter 5 Force analysis of the Chinese Sports Equipment Market



9. Chinese Sports Equipment Market Future Outlook, 2022-27

9.1. Chinese Sports Equipment Market Segmentation by type, 2022-27

9.1. Chinese Sports Equipment Market Segmentation by distribution channel, 2022-27

9.1. Chinese Sports Equipment Market Segmentation by region, 2022-27



10. Macros



11. Analyst Recommendations for the Chinese Sports Equipment Market



12. Research Methodology

12.1. Market Definitions

12.2. Abbreviations

12.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Companies Mentioned inside this Report include:

361 Degrees

Adidas China

Anta Sports

Bestway

Decathlon

DHS-Sports

Doublefish

ERKE

FILA

Intersport

Kappa

Li-Ning

Mizuno

Nike China

Puma

Taishan Sports Industry Group Co.Ltd

WeihaiGuangwei (Group) Co., Ltd.

Xtep International

