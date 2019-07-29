China's TOP ESPORTS Is the Champion of the PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Global Finals 2019

BERLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China's TOP ESPORTS team took home the championship in the inaugural PMCO Spring Split Global Finals in Berlin.

PMCO 2019 Winners PUBG MOBILE

The victors outplayed 15 other teams from North America, Europe, Asia and South America with a total of 344 points to earn the top cash prize of $180,000 and a limited edition BAPE X PUBG MOBILE PMCO Champion Outfit. X-QUEST F from China came in second place, earning $90,000 and ELITE GAMING from China earned third place honors with a $45,000 cash prize. RRQ Athena's G9 took home the Twitter Fan Favorite Player award, while Mortal from Team Soul was crowned the Website Fan Favorite Player.

"After months of competition leading up to the championship and three intense days here in Berlin, we're thrilled to crown TOP ESPORTS the champions of the PMCO Global Finals," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Center, Tencent. "We congratulate all the teams that made it to the finals and showed the gaming community the playability, action and fun in our game."

Leading global technology company, Vivo, was the official title sponsor of the PMCO 2019, providing NEX smartphones to empower players' conquest at the competition with an ultra-smooth gaming experience.

A highlight video from day three of the global finals can be seen here. Additional highlight videos and high-res photos from the three-day tournament can be found here.

Fans can get the limited edition champion BAPE X PUBG MOBILE outfit in game (Aug. 1) and in offline stores (late Aug.) in addition to other new exciting in-game and physical BAPE items.

According to James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports at Tencent Games, four times as many people watched this year's PMCO 2019 Spring Split compared to the 2018 PUBG MOBILE Star Challenge Global Finals. Registration for the Fall Split tournament starts August 8 and is open to all players.

Speaking to the crowd, Yang also announced the 2020 launch of the PUBG MOBILE World League, which will feature the best pro teams in the world. More information about the event will be announced soon.

Adding to the milestone announcements during the three-day tournament, Vincent Wang thrilled the crowd unveiling a new map and performance upgrades for PUBG MOBILE that will provide even more exciting content and an enhanced gaming experience for players.

A new version of Erangel, PUBG MOBILE's first map is getting upgraded with the addition of new terrain, buildings and enhanced quality and clarity throughout. Part of the new content includes a partnership with AMC's "The Walking Dead" to bring the popular show to the PUBG MOBILE. Wang also announced new Africa Servers are coming soon and shared that the game reached a milestone of 400 million downloads and a whopping 50 million daily active players. The new version will be released very soon.

The PMCO Spring Split Global Finals saw gaming, music, sports and esports stars from around the world coming together for a weekend of fierce competition and wild entertainment. Award-winning DJ Alan Walker wowed audiences with the first live performance of his new song "Live Fast (PUBGM)" in collaboration with PUBG MOBILE, and Giannis Antetokounmpo made a special appearance to participate in a TEAM UP show match featuring 8 other international celebrities including Boy Pakorn, Pevita Pearce, Powerbang Gaming and Alan Walker.

The PMCO 2019 is divided into Spring and Fall Split, each with a separate prize pool totaling $2.5 million USD. The top 16 teams from across 10 regions (South East Asia, India, the Middle East, North America, South America, Europe, Korea, Japan, China and Wildcard. The qualifiers for the PMCO began March 2019 when over 30,000 teams battled to earn a spot at the prestigious event. PMCO 2019 provides a path for aspiring semi-pro clubs to pave their way to become esports professionals.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

ABOUT PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation and based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the original PC and Xbox One gaming phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

ABOUT VIVO

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Taipei. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design.

Vivo has also set up 5 production bases around the world across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia. Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Francesco Onorato

IDPR for PUBG MOBILE

218941@email4pr.com

+1 949.777.2481

Zeenat Salimi

Viral Nation for PUBG MOBILE

zsalimi@viralnation.com

+1 888.278.4567 ext. 719

SOURCE PUBG MOBILE