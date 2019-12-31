China’s word of the year for 2019

The left part of the character stands for grain seedlings or food, and food gives people a sense of assurance. The character is usually used to depict a stable or peaceful status. And it is a perfect conclusion of China's situation this year.

First, the word highlights steady and energetic growth. The year now ending marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. It is also a new starting point for the country. After maintaining rapid growth for decades, the Chinese economy is now faced with a severe and complex situation. The sharp drop in the growth rate of exports and investments, along with the continuous decline of demand, have combined to produce a slowdown in the domestic economy. Meanwhile, the downward pressure on the global economy and the rise of trade protectionism have jointly created more risks.

Yet, the coming 12 months undoubtedly will be an important period, as it will see the completion of the building of a moderately prosperous society, which is the first of the "two centenary goals."

To achieve this, China has put great energy into ensuring stability in employment, financial operations, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and expectations, so as to ensure the major economic indicators stay within an appropriate range. The country is at a crucial juncture in its development. Ensuring stability thus has become a major approach in various policies to relieve pressures, prevent risks and seek progress without disturbance.

The word "stable" also refers to peace and order in society. The year 2019 has been unusual for both Hong Kong and Macao, the two Chinese cities lying on the coastline of the South China Sea. Due to the turmoil caused by the proposal to amend two ordinances in the judicial sector, Hong Kong has seen severe challenges in its economy and society this year. In the selection of the word of the year, "stopping violence and restoring order" was among the ones gaining the highest votes, demonstrating the public's care for Hong Kong and their worry over when the region can restore order. In sharp contrast, in 2019, Macao witnessed its 20th anniversary of returning to the motherland. In the past two decades, it has gradually integrated into China's governance system and development plans, and has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. It has proven that a stable political situation and reliable system are essential to the development of a region's economy and society.

Of course, maintaining a stable condition does not mean being conservative or overcautious. In 2019, China made progress in many fields. For instance, the commercial 5G service was launched; the Chang'e 4 lunar probe made history's first soft landing on the far side of the moon; the second China International Import Expo continued the drive to open up the Chinese market to the world; the central authorities announced an overall plan to promote the reform and development of private enterprises. Against this backdrop, ensuring stability shows China's resolution and confidence in following the correct development path.

There are also other popular words and new words of the year, such as night economy, the first year of 5G, Beijing 2022 mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, as well as garbage sorting. They also reveal the various changes occurring in Chinese economy and society.

The word "stable" sums up China's situation in 2019. It also shows Chinese people's wish to live a harmonious, stable and happy life. In 2020, China will continue to put stability on top agenda while forging ahead in its development.

