BEIJING, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 3, the signing ceremony between Global Digital Trade Port (Hainan) Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. and Yunhong Group was held in Beijing, and the two sides will carry out in-depth cooperation in the field of health food.

China's Yunhong Group inks cooperation to support overseas expansion. China's Yunhong Group inks cooperation to support overseas expansion.

Gao Jiajia, vice president of China Overseas Development Association and secretary general of the organizing committee of China Overseas Investment Fair, Yu Shuibing, director of Huanggang City's market supervision administration, Xia Zhijun, chairman of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) of Wuxue City attended the meeting.

In the meeting ahead of the signing ceremony, Wu Dong, chairman of Yunhong Group, said that the deep cooperation with the Global Digital Trade Port (Hainan) Enterprise Management is an important step for Yunhong Group to follow the Belt and Road Initiative and enable enterprises to integrate into the global industrial chain of the digital economy.

Wu said the group will leverage the Hainan company's supply chain platform to provide high-quality products and services for global merchants, while enhancing the competitiveness of Yunhong Group in global digital trade and obtaining more opportunities for international cooperation.

Xia Zhijun, chairman of Wuxue CPPCC, said that Yunhong Group is an enterprise that grew up in Wuxue and is a new force in the development of private sector in the whole city.

Wuxue has been encouraging local enterprises to go global, further integrate into the international industrial chain and develop overseas with high-standard and high-quality products.

The city will continue to encourage enterprises to explore the international market with policy support, and help enterprises to expand overseas markets in a smooth, steady and effective manner, Xia said.

Sheng Chaolin, president of Global Digital Trade Port (Hainan) Enterprise Management Co., Ltd., looks forward to strengthening cooperation with the China Overseas Investment Fair and China Overseas Development Association. By leveraging the data platform of the Global Digital Trade Port to attract more enterprises to participate, they can empower each other and form joint efforts to jointly promote national brands in the global market.

Yunhong Peptide Food & Beverage (Hubei) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Yunhong Group, won the national craftsman brand of China Overseas Investment Fair.

About Yunhong Group

Established in 2013, Yunhong Group is a large comprehensive multinational enterprise group whose businesses cover health food, digital e-commerce, international trade, environmental protection, and modern agriculture. At present, Yunhong Group is exploring a new path of diversified development featuring several pillars and competitive businesses.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382350/1_Yunhong_Group.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2382351/2_Yunhong_Group.jpg