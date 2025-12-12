Chindata and HEC Deepen Collaboration with AI Compute Projects in Shaoguan and Ulanqab

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent weeks, Chindata Group has announced two significant partnerships with HEC Group, advancing coordinated development across Shaoguan in Guangdong Province and Ulanqab in Inner Mongolia.

Together, the initiatives aim to integrate industrial production, high-density computing infrastructure and renewable energy into coordinated, multi-gigawatt clusters designed specifically for the demands of the AI era.

Both projects share a common objective: combining Chindata's hyperscale data center expertise with HEC's capabilities in electronic materials, power-electronics components and liquid-cooling technologies. The collaborations underscore the rising convergence of industrial manufacturing and AI compute infrastructure as demand grows for sustainable, high-density digital infrastructure.

Shaoguan: Building an AI-ready, Green Compute Campus

Chindata and HEC are expanding their partnership with the Shaoguan municipal government to develop a gigawatt-level, zero-carbon compute campus as part of a broader industrial ecosystem.

The first phase will be built on an approximately 132,000 m² site in the Qujiang Economic Development Zone. It is planned to provide 150 MW of IT capacity and will form the anchor for a long-term build-out toward multi-gigawatt scale.

The initiative also involves expanding regional grid capacity, enhancing renewable-power access, and establishing an upstream electronic-materials production base to support next-generation AI servers and advanced cooling technologies.

Together, these developments are expected to give strong momentum to Shaoguan's ambitions to grow a competitive, hyperscale digital-industry cluster.

Ulanqab: China's First Direct-Renewable AI Industrial Demonstration Zone

Chindata and HEC, in collaboration with the Ulanqab municipal government, are establishing China's first gigawatt-scale, vertically integrated demonstration zone powered directly by dedicated, private-wire green electricity. This initiative follows an Integrated Energy-Compute-Production Model, combining renewable generation, grid infrastructure, AI compute capacity, and energy storage into a tightly coordinated regional ecosystem.

The project features a gigawatt-scale, low-carbon AI-ready data center campus that anchors regional energy demand, alongside HEC's world-class electrode-foil production facilities, forming a fully integrated industrial-compute cluster. The regional ecosystem operates as a closed loop in which industrial activity drives compute demand, compute workloads drive energy consumption, and direct renewable access reduces costs and carbon emissions for both manufacturing and digital operations.

Together with the Shaoguan project, this collaboration demonstrates the shared strategy of combining hyperscale compute, renewable energy, and industrial capacity, while highlighting Ulanqab's distinctive approach to regional innovation and vertically integrated, low-carbon infrastructure.

Unified Vision for Integrated, Low-Carbon AI Infrastructure

Chindata CEO Wu Huapeng said the two agreements highlight the accelerating convergence of clean energy and high-performance computing. He noted that Shaoguan's advantages in renewable resources and Ulanqab's exceptional wind-and-solar potential enable the company to replicate and scale a new generation of hyperscale, low-carbon data center campuses. Wu emphasized that Chindata will move quickly to advance project construction, integrate HEC Group's strengths in high-performance electronic components and liquid-cooling technologies, and provide safe, efficient, and climate-responsible computing capacity tailored for a wide range of AI and industrial applications.

HEC Group Chairman Zhang Yushuai emphasized the company's core capabilities—including electronic materials, advanced capacitors, fluorinated cooling liquids, liquid-cooling components, and AI-powered manufacturing lines—align naturally with Chindata's AI infrastructure. He noted that both Shaoguan and Ulanqab offer significant potential for building an end-to-end AI-industry ecosystem, covering materials, intelligent manufacturing, AI-assisted R&D, embodied-intelligence robotics, and large-model training and inference. Zhang said HEC Group will work with Chindata to expand vertically integrated AI industry clusters and support local governments in developing next-generation digital and materials industries.

Local Government Support

Authorities in both Shaoguan and Ulanqab have expressed strong backing for the initiatives, underscoring their alignment with regional priorities in emerging industries, renewable-energy deployment and digital transformation. Local governments have committed to coordinated planning, streamlined administrative processes and supportive policies to ensure smooth project delivery.

Advancing Large-Scale Green Compute

These two partnerships represent a significant step in advancing high-capacity, energy-efficient computing infrastructure. By combining hyperscale data center development, renewable-energy systems, and industrial-materials manufacturing, Chindata and HEC aim to create replicable models for integrated, low-carbon growth and effective industrial-compute collaboration across multiple regions.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group is a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider and a pioneer in AI-ready facilities in China. Guided by its mission to "efficiently convert electrical power into computing power" and driven by innovation, the company focuses on the planning, investment, design, construction, and operation of high-performance, reliable, and low-carbon computing infrastructure.

