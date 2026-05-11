BEIJING, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn.

The world-renowned Bolshoi Theatre was filled to capacity on April 24 as the Guangzhou Acrobatic Troupe of China presented its masterpiece, the acrobatic drama "Swan," in a special performance celebrating the theater's 250th anniversary. The production, which blends Eastern aesthetics with top-tier acrobatic skill, drew repeated rounds of applause from the Moscow audience.

"Swan" is a highly representative original Chinese stage production. At its core is the original "ballet on shoulders" technique, which pushes the boundaries of traditional acrobatics. The drama integrates rhythmic dance, dramatic storytelling and high-difficulty acrobatic moves. Through delicate and expressive artistry, it tells a moving story of artistic perseverance, the inheritance of craftsmanship and breakthrough innovation, showcasing the spirit of Chinese cultural performers in the new era.

The Bolshoi Theatre serves as a key benchmark of classical art not only in Russia but across Europe. The invitation to perform "Swan" at the venue is both a high-level recognition of Chinese acrobatic art and an important cultural exchange event between China and Russia.

In recent years, a number of outstanding traditional Chinese cultural productions, particularly those from Guangdong province, have gained international recognition. Rooted in local art and integrated with global aesthetic expressions, "Swan" has become a high-quality calling card for Chinese cultural outreach, thanks to its unique creativity, high-level of performance and deep humanistic themes.

The successful performance in Moscow has further strengthened cultural ties between the Chinese and Russian peoples, promoting deeper people-to-people exchanges and allowing Moscow audiences to more directly appreciate Chinese culture.

Chinese acrobatic drama 'Swan' wows audience at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-05/06/content_118478633.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn