Chinese AI Brand Andun Takes Center Stage in New York's Times Square

Fusing Eastern Wellness Wisdom with Advanced Algorithms to Usher in a "New Era of Proactive Wellness"

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 16, Chinese AI tech brand Andun illuminated New York's Times Square, marking its official introduction to the global market. By pioneering a technological path that integrates the concepts of traditional Chinese wellness with modern artificial intelligence, Andun continues to explore groundbreaking possibilities in the proactive health and lifestyle sector.

Andun made an appearance at the Beijing Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Exhibition

During the global brand showcase, Andun Founder Bai Weimin emphasized the company's dedication to driving the evolution of personal well-being through technological innovation. "We hope to help global users better understand their overall wellness status through smarter algorithms and more comprehensive trend analyses," Bai Weimin stated.

At the core of Andun's brand ecosystem is its proprietary "Tianhui AI Pulse Analysis Algorithm". This innovative system seamlessly combines traditional wellness principles with deep learning models to interpret holistic health signals. Rather than relying solely on traditional hardware measurements, Andun places a stronger emphasis on the role of its central algorithms to observe personal wellness trends and generate highly personalized lifestyle, fitness, and nutritional recommendations.

Expanding its proactive wellness ecosystem, Andun highlighted its flagship innovation: the AI Wellness Robot. This smart interactive companion acts as a tangible manifestation of the brand's powerful algorithm, bringing personalized Eastern wellness insights directly into users' daily lives. Recently, the robot garnered widespread attention and generated significant buzz at the Beijing Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Conference, drawing crowds and sparking industry conversations.

Prominent Chinese media such as People's Daily Online and 36Kr noted that Andun's integration of traditional wellness wisdom and modern technology showcases a promising new direction for independent innovation by Chinese tech enterprises. As the global proactive well-being market continues to evolve, technological paths based on diverse wellness frameworks are expected to collectively drive the industry forward. Through this launch, Andun aims to provide global users with expanded choices, officially pioneering and defining the next generation of smart wellness.

SOURCE Andun