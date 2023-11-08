Chinese and Foreign Suppliers Embrace One-Box Solutions in the Brake-by-Wire Sector

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Nov, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Passenger Car Brake-by-wire Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest findings from the China Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire Industry Report for 2023 shed light on the remarkable evolution of brake-by-wire technology in the automotive sector. Brake-by-wire, a critical component of vehicle electrification and intelligence, has become a driving force in the industry, with a focus on the One-Box solution, accounting for over 50% of the market share.

Electrification and Intelligence Integration:

Brake-by-wire technology has become inseparable from vehicle electrification and intelligence. By utilizing electronic boosters, it addresses the vacuum power source limitations in new energy vehicles while enabling energy recovery through motor-assisted wheel braking, thus enhancing the vehicle's cruising range. Moreover, as a core component in the 'perception, decision, and actuation' process, the brake-by-wire system is fundamental for realizing advanced intelligent driving.

Wide Adoption by Emerging Car Brands:

Leading car brands like NIO, Li Auto, and Xpeng have embraced brake-by-wire as a standard feature, with an installation rate exceeding 60% in new energy vehicles from January to June 2023. Additionally, fuel-powered vehicles, including TANK 300/500, Tiggo 7/8, Tiggo 7 Plus/8 Plus, Cadillac XT4/5/6, and Cadillac CT4/5/6, have also embraced this technology. Projections indicate that by 2025, China's brake-by-wire market will reach a value exceeding RMB16 billion.

Dominance of the One-Box Solution:

In the world of brake-by-wire solutions, the One-Box solution has risen to prominence. In 2022, One-Box boasted a market share 0.66 percentage points higher than the Two-Box solution. This lead widened significantly from January to June 2023, with the market share of One-Box surpassing 50%.

Chinese and Foreign Suppliers Embrace One-Box Solutions:

Chinese and foreign suppliers alike have transitioned to One-Box solutions in 2023. These solutions offer advantages such as integrated Electronic Stability Control (ESC), lightweight design, low cost, and support for multifunctional parking and autonomous driving features, meeting the redundancy requirements of autonomous driving systems. Leading global suppliers, including Bosch, Continental, and ZF, have been at the forefront of this shift.

OEMs Embrace Independent Development:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as BYD and Great Wall Motor have adopted a self-development and joint development model to create brake-by-wire systems and redefine the supply chain ecosystem. This shift towards 'independent and controllable' key components has resulted in innovations like the BYD BSC (One-Box) system, the Great Wall Motor's Figure Intelligent Technology subsidiary, and the efforts of DIAS Automotive Electronic Systems under SAIC.

Promising Future Ahead:

The brake-by-wire technology sector in China is poised for a promising future, driven by technological advancements, increased adoption of One-Box solutions, and the commitment of both domestic and foreign suppliers. As automotive intelligence continues to evolve, this technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of vehicle safety and performance.

For more information, please refer to the China Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire Industry Report, 2023, for comprehensive insights into this transformative industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Brake-by-wire Industry
1.1 Classification of Brake
1.2 Development History of Brake-by-wire
1.3 Policies Concerning Brake-by-wire
1.4 Brake-by-wire Development path
1.5 Classification of Brake-by-wire
1.6 Electro-Hydraulic Brake (EHB)
1.6.1 Two Technology Routes of EHB
1.6.2 EHB Development Echelons
1.7 Electro-Mechanical Brake (EMB)
1.7.1 Status Quo and Future Trends of EMB
1.8 Comparison between EHB and EMB
1.9 Brake-by-wire Accessories
1.9.1 Development Path of Chinese ESC Suppliers
1.9.2 Types of EPB
1.9.3 EPB Suppliers
1.10 Brake Product Layout of Suppliers
1.11 Summary on Brake-by-wire Products of Suppliers
1.12 Overall Installation of EHB
1.12.1 EHB Installations & Installation Rate: by Energy Type
1.12.2 EHB Installations & Installation Rate: By Price
1.12.3 EHB Installations: By Technology Route
1.12.4 Market Share of EHB Suppliers
1.12.5 EHB Market Size (2023-2027E)
1.13 Brake-by-wire Industry Chain
1.14 Patent: Technology Themes of Brake-by-Wire
1.15 Patent: Ranking of Applicants
1.16 Patent: Patent Map

2 Passenger Car Brake-by-Wire System Suppliers
2.1 Bosch
2.2 Continental
2.3 LeeKr Technology
2.4 ZF
2.5 Hitachi
2.6 Brembo
2.7 Mando
2.8 Bethel
2.9 NASN Automotive Electronics
2.10 TriNova
2.11 Tongyu Automotive
2.12 Global Technology
2.13 Tuopu Group
2.14 JWD Automotive Technology
2.15 FinDreams Powertrain

3 Brake-by-Wire System Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs
3.1 Great Wall Motor
3.2 BYD
3.3 SAIC
3.4 Changan Automobile
3.5 Geely
3.6 Chery
3.7 Dongfeng
3.8 FAW Hongqi
3.9 BAIC

4 Challenges and Development Trends of Brake-by-wire Industry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fire4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Rising Demand for Multi-Core Microcontrollers (MCUs) and Automotive Ethernet Chips in Evolving E/E Architectures

Rising Demand for Multi-Core Microcontrollers (MCUs) and Automotive Ethernet Chips in Evolving E/E Architectures

The "Intelligent Vehicle E/E Architecture Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In the rapidly evolving...
Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Surges to $8.5 Billion in 2022, Set for Remarkable 31.5% CAGR Growth Through 2028

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Surges to $8.5 Billion in 2022, Set for Remarkable 31.5% CAGR Growth Through 2028

The "Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.