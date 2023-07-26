Chinese Beauty Influencer and Top Live-streamer Ma Shuai Participants in the 25th World Congress of Dermatology in Singapore

News provided by

Dandelion Digital

26 Jul, 2023, 20:55 ET

SINGAPORE, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th World Congress of Dermatology Singapore 2023 (WCD 2023), the largest and most influential global event in the field of dermatology, has been held in Singapore recently. Among the esteemed attendees is Ma Shuai, a Chinese beauty influencer who is a signing expert of Dandelion Digital and a top beauty influencer on Douyin (Douyin ID: PgyMa), the Chinese version of TikTok. Renowned brands such as La Mer, Estée Lauder, SK-II, and Darphin have extended their invitations to Ma Shuai, allowing him to experience the latest skincare technologies from around the world and engage in meaningful discussions on skincare issues and solutions for Asian women with the brand's research and development teams and industry experts.

Continue Reading

The WCD is the world's largest dermatology conference, representing the latest research and development in skin science. Themed "Dermatology Beyond Borders," the WCD 2023 brings together over 10,000 delegates from more than 180 countries and regions, offering a platform for leading dermatologists, scholars, industry leaders, and international businesses to showcase the latest research and direction in dermatology.

Throughout the six-day event, Ma Shuai shared his experiences and insights from the congress on his social media platforms, providing his followers with up-to-date information on the latest skincare technologies, bridging the gap between the cutting-edge skincare technologies presented at the WCD and ordinary consumers. He also brings the intelligence and strengths of Chinese enterprises and brands in the global dermatology field.

Ma Shuai's invitation to the congress is a testament to his influential role in connecting brands with a vast consumer base. As a pioneer in the beauty sector, Ma Shuai is the first person in China to live stream counters of international cosmetic and beauty brands in department stores and shopping malls. He also led the innovation of "the gift box", a new offering that contains a brand's different products in small packs or bottles, allowing his followers to try almost the entire product range of a brand at the price of one lipstick. His commitment to providing consumers with effective skincare solutions has garnered him a following of 2.35 million high-net-worth individuals on Douyin.

Adding to his innovative approaches, Ma Shuai's unique "Super PPT" live-streaming model has helped brands to establish a solid presence in consumers' minds. Through his live streaming, brands can efficiently reach the core user group on Douyin, expanding their sales radius and driving sales.

Furthermore, the Ma Shuai live-streaming room now has also become a window for many international brands to build brand awareness, establish brand mindshare, and convey brand culture. This May, Ma Shuai was invited to the Cannes Film Festival by the French cosmetics brand JEAN D'ESTREES, where he conducted several live-streaming shows and delivered the brand's core message from where the brand originated to Chinese consumers. During his visit to France, Ma Shuai also visited Sephora's headquarters and the laboratories and manufacturing plant of Clarins and expressed his desire to introduce more Chinese consumers to the charm of French brands through his live-streaming shows.

Looking ahead, Ma Shuai is poised to become an even more influential figure in the global beauty and personal care market. By continuing to recommend high-quality beauty and personal care products to a wide range of consumers, Ma Shuai solidifies his role as a bridge for international beauty brands entering the Chinese market.

SOURCE Dandelion Digital

Also from this source

Chinese Beauty Influencer and Top Live-streamer Ma Shuai Expands His Live-streaming Room to France

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.