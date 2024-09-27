Chinese brand Desman ranked the top globally in high-end smart locks sales, three major agencies announced

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, Zhejiang province-based Desman (China) Machinery & Electronic Co Ltd has become the global leader in sales of high-end smart locks. Three leading domestic and international agencies jointly announced that the company has ranked the top in the segment in China and the world for three consecutive years for overall sales.

Desman held a conference about the brand's growth momentum on Sept 25 in Beijing. At the event, three agencies, which are China Daily Hardware Technology Development Center (approved by the State Scientific and Technological Commission), consulting firm Euromonitor International, and Beijing-based market consultancy Shangpu Group, jointly certified that Desman's high-end smart locks have ranked the top in domestic and global sales for three consecutive years. The brand was also recognized with the certification of "world-leading core technologies".

During the event, the three agencies presented their comprehensive research results of domestic and international smart locks markets. Based on data from national market research conducted over the past three years (2021-2023), Desman's high-end smart locks continuously ranked the top for sales in China. Besides, global market research taken over the same period showed that Desman took the top spot for sales volume and market share in the global high-end smart locks market for three straight years.

The certification of "world-leading core technologies" was a result based on extensive interviews with industry experts and an assessment of the core technologies used throughout the lifecycle of the products. This evaluation also included a comparative analysis of major smart locks companies in terms of technological advancement, market recognition, production capacity and sales.

Meanwhile, London-based World Record Certification Agency (WRCA) awarded Desman with the certification of "world's most outstanding smart lock with ultra-high fingerprint recognition rate" (Desman GPTfinger fingerprint recognition technology). Third-party testing confirmed that the fingerprint module applying Desman's GPTfinger technology achieved a false acceptance rate of only 0.00099% and a false rejection rate of 0.86379%.

During the event, WRCA certification officer Maksim Kriukov said Desman leads the smart locks industry with its groundbreaking GPTfinger fingerprint recognition technology. It enabled the products to embrace a new era of GPT algorithm-based recognition, and this advancement addresses the challenges faced by a small group of people with difficulties in fingerprint recognition.

In addition, the event witnessed the official signing between Desman and its partner about Desman's fourth global joint laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, the United States, and thus completing its global network of building four labs. Those labs are strategically located in diverse environments, including the desert climate of Phoenix; the extreme high temperature climate of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates; the typhoon-prone climate of Taiwan, China; and the moderate climate of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. Together, the labs form a comprehensive testing network and enable Desman products to go through rigorous reliability tests in extreme conditions, ensuring long-term stability of the smart locks products across regions.

Zhu Zhiling, chairman and CEO of Desman, said at the event that the success that Desman has achieved is a snapshot of China's smart locks industry, and an indication of China's technological advancements.

"Guided by our vision of 'technology makes life simpler', Desman will continue to drive innovation in the smart locks industry and ensure that every household has access to advanced smart locks solutions," Zhu said.

