Chinese CEO Yang Xiaopei Makes List of The 35 Most Powerful Women in International Television

News provided by

Xixi Pictures

17 Oct, 2023, 21:53 ET

CANNES, France, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 MIPCOM commenced in Cannes, France, marking a momentous occasion for industry professionals from around the globe. An exciting highlight of this prestigious event was the official unveiling of "The 35 Most Powerful Women in International Television" list by The Hollywood Reporter and A+E Networks.

Yang Xiaopei, CEO and founder of Xixi Pictures
Yang Xiaopei, CEO and founder of Xixi Pictures

Among the esteemed figures on this illustrious roster is Yang Xiaopei, the visionary founder and CEO of Xixi Pictures. Joining her are other remarkable female leaders who have made indelible contributions to the global content industry, including Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer of BBC, Minyoung Kim, VP Content for Asia Pacific at Netflix, and Jay Hunt, Creative Director, Worldwide Video, Europe, for Apple.

In today's rapidly evolving landscape, women have increasingly assumed pivotal roles within the film and television sector. As reflected in this groundbreaking compilation, the progress towards equality continues, noted by groups like the 50:50 Equality Project, a BBC initiative to boost onscreen representation that was started in 2017 and now counts some 150 partner organizations in nearly 30 countries. In its latest impact report, published Aug. 18, the Equality Project showed that nearly half (47 percent) of all participating organizations had hit the target of 50 percent female contributors, and more than three quarters (77 percent) featured at least 40 percent female contributions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter in its list announcement, Yang has built Xixi Pictures into a television powerhouse in China over the course of just three short years since the studio's launch in 2020. Having produced a string of hit dramas that tap into either the ambitions of young, urban women or pride in traditional Chinese culture, Yang is now working to take Chinese TV global. "I aspire to lead Xixi Pictures in exploring an effective pathway that represents our national identity and core culture while also achieving wide acceptance in the global film and TV market," she says. "This will enable Chinese stories to be showcased vividly on an international scale."

The rise of female-centric works signifies an integral transformation within the fabric of global film and television culture. Amidst an environment characterized by ever-growing narratives spotlighting women's experiences, these stories are capturing the attention of an expanding audience. Moreover, female professionals are assuming distinctive and indispensable roles within the industry. It is hoped that "The 35 Most Powerful Women in International Television" list will serve as a catalyst, inspiring an increasing number of exceptional women to transcend boundaries and garner the recognition they deserve.

SOURCE Xixi Pictures

