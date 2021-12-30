Chinese City Of Henan To Take Over Times Square

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It will be Henan of China take over of Times Square on New Year's Eve as the countdown begins to the showcasing of the Chinese province on the New Year's Eve show on Dec. 31st.

Henan takes over the giant Disney LED screen at Times Square for a rotated 30 seconds video from Dec.30th throughout New Year's Eve, to thrill New Yorkers and visitors alike with scenes of its famous Yellow River, the Songshan Mountain, Taijiquan and Shaolin Kung Fu.

The video showcases over ten iconic representations of Henan culture and history, virtually offering global audiences a journey to the true Henan, the Cradle of China.

An important part of Henan's debut in the 2022 New Year's Eve countdown in Times Square, will include performances featuring Chinese martial arts, Taijiquan and Shaolin Kungfu, as well as captivating fan dance, where traditional Chinese art forms merge with American break dance.

Throughout China's 5000-year history, Henan has been the country's political, economic, and cultural center for over 3,000 years. Being the only observatory of UNWTO INSTO at a provincial level, there are 4 UNESCO global geo-parks, 15 national geo-parks and 34 national forest parks in Henan.

The majestic Yellow River marked the beginning of the showcase video. Sanmenxia also known as "City of Swan" as countless swans rest there every year in hibernation at the Sanmenxia national park.

The water reservoirs of Sanmenxia and Xiaolangdi keep the Yellow River harnessed. Other iconic representations of Henan include the Yellow River Cultural Park, the Yellow River Museum, Theater Cluster Unique Henan, and the Land of Dramas.

Zhengzhou is the capital city of Henan, and its airport is one of China's eight major airport hubs with over 27 million trips annually, 40 overseas cargo routes, and 29 overseas passenger routes that tightly connects Henan to the world.

Source: Henan

Media Contact:

Cimagine Media Group, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Henan Cultural and Tourism