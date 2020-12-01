Chinese collection of the late Beverley Jackson of Santa Barbara, California, important collector and noted author of Chinese antiques and textiles features at Kaminski Auctions

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Day One of Kaminski Auctions December sale features two important collections of Chinese and Asian antiques. The first is from the estate of the acclaimed author on Chinese cultural traditions and textiles Beverly Jackson of Santa Barbara, California. Described as an "author, Sinophile and society doyenne" Beverly Jackson spent 22 years writing a column for the Santa Barbara News-Press before a trip to China during the Cultural Revolution changed her life. The purchase of an exquisite Chinese robe on that trip was the start of building an important collection of Chinese clothing and Imperial robes. She spent her life researching and writing about 18th and 19th-century Chinese clothing and customs. This in turn led to a career lecturing on the subject, in the United States, and around the globe in museums such as the Victoria and Albert, London, The Museum of Art Shanghai, as well as museums throughout Asia. She published 5 books with Random House and her most famous came out in 1998 titled "Splendid Slippers: A Thousand Years of Erotic Tradition."

On offer from her collection is a dazzling array of Chinese robes, jackets, capes, skirts, and important Chinese court crowns and headdresses inlaid with pearls, precious stones, and kingfishers' feathers set in gold. There is also her collection of Chinese Rank badges.

Asian highlights continue with a collection of Chinese Blanc De Chine, and a selection of 19th century Chinese Rose Medallion.

Among the Rose Medallion offerings is an important pair of Chinese Rose Medallion vases on wood stands with the Initials "EAJ" that were made for an ambassador to China. The pair stand 31 inches high by 14 inches in diameter.

The Kaminski Auction gallery is located at 117 Elliott Street (rt 62), Beverly, Massachusetts. The auction preview is open Monday-Friday, through December 4th,10 AM-5 PM. The day of the sales it begins at 8:00 AM. For more information go to our website www.kaminskiauctions.com and sign up to bid with KaminskiLIVE.

SOURCE Kaminski Auctions

Related Links

http://www.kaminskiauctions.com

