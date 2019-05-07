Chinese Commercial Vehicle Market Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2025

NEW YORK, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternate Powertrain Truck Sales Including Natural Gas (NG) and Electric Vehicle (xEV) to Reach 925,000 Units in 2025



China owns the largest automotive market globally. The Chinese commercial truck market is expected to experience a slight negative growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4% during 2017–2025. This is mainly due to High base effect of HD vehicles in 2017. The high sales was due to new replacement demand and anti-overloading policy On the competitive front market which is highly concentrated and led by Foton, Dongfeng, JAC, FAW, and CNHTC in China, with a joint market share of 53.7% across light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty truck segments in 2017.



Digital freight brokerage, rise of Chinese trucks, and new energy powertrain are the key growth opportunities that will drive demand for trucks during the long term. Rise of E-commerce to improve logistics service and fleets' driving experience in China.



In the next 3-4 years the implementation of China VI regulations across light , medium and heavy duty trucks will see the advent of advanced diesel engine technologies and alternate powertrain options from leading Chinese OEMs.



Diesel powertrain is expected to continue its dominance in the Chinese commercial truck market during the long term.Nevertheless, emission standard restriction, purchase incentive offered by both central and regional governments, as well as new launch of truck models are motivating the market adoption of new energy powertrain solution during the long term.



Light-duty truck will continue to enhance its largest market share among truck segment, accounting for 62.6% of new truck sales in 2025.



Cold chain is targeted to be one of the fastest growing logistics businesses especially in the light-duty segment in China; key involvements are fresh food and take-away catering.



Research Scope

The aim of this study is to research, analyze, and forecast emerging commercial truck platform strategies in the light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty commercial truck market. The study presents a strategic growth opportunity insight into the Chinese commercial truck market and its impact on the growing trends up to 2025.



Research Highlights

• To provide a strategic perspective of the freight market in China, including key macro-economic factors.

• To provide market size and sales potential of light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty commercial trucks up to 2025.

• To estimate potential and penetration of alternate powertrains such as natural gas and xEV in Chinese light , medium and heavy duty trucks.

• To provide market size and forecasts for freight brokerage solutions for 2017-2025.

• To present an actionable set of recommendations for stakeholders to grow in the commercial truck market in China.



Key Issues Addressed

• What is the market size of light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty commercial trucks up to 2025?

• What is the impact of freight demand on commercial truck transformation in China?

• How will the Chinese road freight brokerage market evolve by 2025 along with market share of key solution types and market revenue opportunity ?

• What are the current scenario and future outlook of alternate powertrain in China including xEV and natural gas trucks in China?

• What is the key commercial truck market transformation outlook of adopting global logistics trends attaching with



Key Conclusion

The research discusses market overview, Mega Trends, and industry convergence implications, logistics market in China, digital freight brokerage, rise of Chinese trucks, Electrical Charging standard, Electrical Charging infrastructure new energy powertrain, market drivers and restraints, forecasts and trends, market share, and competitive analysis and growth opportunities. The study closes with conclusions and future outlook.



Author:

Saideep Sudhakar



__________________________

