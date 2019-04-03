Chinese Deep Learning AI Cloud Based Cervical Cancer Screening Platform Launched

BEIJING, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Maternal and Child Health Care Association and Wuhan University Landing AI Cytology Diagnostic Center launched Landing's Cervical Cancer Screening AI Cloud Diagnostic Platform. As of April 1st, 2019 this innovative platform can be accessed from all over the world .Women, especially those from countries along Belt Road Initiative, will be able to benefit from a high-quality, low-cost cervical cancer screening services provided by the Chinese artificial intelligence cloud diagnostic platform.

Landing Medical launched AI and cloud for cervical cancer screening

Wuhan University Landing AI Research Center teamed up with multi-disciplinary experts who, after 17 years of development, established a unique system that uses artificial intelligence cytopathological software and Landing's robotic hardware. Landing scanning platform is connected to a Landing cloud platform (Cyto brain). Gererated reports can be sent directly to cellphones or could be remotely reviewed by cytologists before issuing.

"The goal of releasing AI cervical cancer screening international cloud platform is to create intelligent, standardized cervical cancer screening network platform, which can be used by anyone anywhere," said Dr. Sun Xiaorong, a leading scientist at the Landing Center. "Cross-border cooperation can be carried out through AI cloud diagnostic platform which currently has monthly (screening) capacity of 2 million cases. In addition, this platform can support program progress monitoring, quality control and improve follow up rates by quick communication with each participant in the program. Many resource issues that we see in rural China are almost identical in many other countries. Landing's successful implementation of cloud based cervical cancer screening in which millions of rural women participated so far can be replicated anywhere. Landing has already started pilot projects in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia where advantages of the cloud approach have been recognized."

"China Maternal and Child Health Association will actively participate in the promotion of AI cloud diagnostic technology applications," said Yu Xiaoqian, General Secretary of China Maternal and Child Health Association. "The successful application of this technology in China at the primary health care level shows that China has been at the forefront of the world in this field. Our approach can serve as a model for other countries who have similar problem with resources for early detection of cervical cancer."

