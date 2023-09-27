Chinese green firm Yunhong Green CTI holds conference to mark Nasdaq listing

News provided by

Yunhong Group

27 Sep, 2023, 06:50 ET

WUHAN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, a conference as well as a ceremony to mark the Nasdaq listing of Yunhong Green CTI, a Chinese film packaging products company, was held in Wuhan City in central China's Hubei Province.

The conference seeks to promote green development and open a new pattern of ecological and environmental protection industry, attracting more than 500 attendees including government officials, experts, scholars, international investors and industry representatives.

Continue Reading
A conference as well as a ceremony to mark the Nasdaq listing of Yunhong Green CTI was held in Wuhan East Lake Hotel.
A conference as well as a ceremony to mark the Nasdaq listing of Yunhong Green CTI was held in Wuhan East Lake Hotel.

On September 25, North American time, Yunhong Green CTI (stock code YHGJ) held a rebranding ceremony at Nasdaq headquarters.

This move marked the change of the corporate name from Yunhong CTI to Yunhong Green CTI, a subsidiary of Yunhong Group, and its successful merger and reorganization with an increase in registered capital of 2 billion yuan, opening a new milestone for investment in the fully biodegradable materials.

Building on the resources of Yunhong Group, Yunhong Green CTI is committed to the promotion and application of fully biodegradable materials on a global scale, contributing to the realization of global green, healthy and sustainable development, said Xing Zhixin, general manager of Yunhong Group.

Industrial experts from government agencies, think tanks and universities shared their insights on the capital operation of Yunhong Green CTI, application of fully biodegradable materials and the green industry's development trend and capital operation mode.

Jim Rogers, a famous American investor, financial scientist and one of the founders of Quantum Fund, exchanged ideas on hot topics such as the innovation of environmental protection technology and global environmental governance with domestic experts and scholars.

Yunhong Group and other enterprises introduced the cases of private enterprises' role in boosting the real economy, the private sector and rural revitalization, and shared the new path, new experience and new achievements of building a modern real economy industrial system empowered by digitalization.

Yunhong Group board chairman Li Yubao and Jim Rogers signed a memorandum of cooperation, which seeks to expand the market of Yunhong's fully biodegradable materials project.

Yunhong Group will establish green industrial parks worldwide to open a new pattern of green, ecological and sustainable industrial development, Li said, adding that Yunhong Green CTI's expertise in environmental protection will contribute to the innovation of green technology and global green governance.

Image Attachments Links:

   Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442498

   Caption: A conference as well as a ceremony to mark the Nasdaq listing of Yunhong Green CTI was held in Wuhan East Lake Hotel.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222930/Yunhong.jpg

SOURCE Yunhong Group

Also from this source

Chinese green firm Yunhong Green CTI holds conference to mark Nasdaq listing

Die chinesische Yunhong-Gruppe treibt den weltweiten Einsatz für vollständige biologische Abbaubarkeit voran

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.