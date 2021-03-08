Chinese Hacking of Microsoft Exchange E Mail Servers Draws A Stern Response
Mar 08, 2021, 09:14 ET
WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement by Microsoft that tens of thousands of email servers had been hacked in a campaign attributed to a group of Chinese State sponsored hackers called Hafnium, drew a response from Pennsylvania Republican Senate Candidate, Everett Stern; "In multiple cases, my company has uncovered intelligence detailing Chinese government involvement in cyber hacking, potential espionage against the U.S. government and the theft and illegal acquisition of the trademarked and copyright protected intellectual property of legitimate U.S. companies," stated Stern.
Stern is the CEO and Intelligence Director of a Private Intelligence Agency, Tactical Rabbit that works with companies victimized by theft of data and intellectual property.
The reported breach comes on the back of another major cyber espionage campaign uncovered in December 2020, and believed by US cyber security experts to be backed by Russia called "Solar Winds". That hack that went unnoticed for at least a year, targeted US Government Agencies and businesses. "Technology companies need to step up to the plate and start taking responsibility for the implementation of security measures, that prevent hackers and bad actors from reaping havoc on unsuspecting business and government agencies. It is a matter of National Security," said Stern.
