Chinese Hacking of Microsoft Exchange E Mail Servers Draws A Stern Response

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The announcement by Microsoft that tens of thousands of email servers had been hacked in a campaign attributed to a group of Chinese State sponsored hackers called Hafnium, drew a response from Pennsylvania Republican Senate Candidate, Everett Stern; "In multiple cases, my company has uncovered intelligence detailing Chinese government involvement in cyber hacking, potential espionage against the U.S. government and the theft and illegal acquisition of the trademarked and copyright protected intellectual property of legitimate U.S. companies," stated Stern.

Stern is the CEO and Intelligence Director of a Private Intelligence Agency, Tactical Rabbit that works with companies victimized by theft of data and intellectual property.