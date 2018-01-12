Chinese home appliance brand Haier showcases a comprehensive lineup of smart home products at CES 2018

Haier, the first Chinese company to implement a digital transformation strategy, showcased a comprehensive series of smart solutions for four of the key smart spaces within the home: the living room, the kitchen, the laundry room and the bathroom, at the smart home experience zone within its 7,750 square-foot (720 sq. m.) booth during the exhibition. The open ecosystem-based all-in-one solutions bring together network-enabled products, including the Xinchu Refrigerator and the Magic Mirror for the bathroom, which are installed and deployed in five spaces within the home creating the smart living room, the smart kitchen and the smart bathroom, each of which serves as interactive control centers, enabling the integration of seven ecosystems - air, water, food, cleaning, security, health and entertainment, and delivering what can genuinely be called a "smart home". With its network-enabled products, Haier can be said to have truly taken the initiative in moving time spent in the home into the stage of Smart Life 3.0.

Haier, which has been recognized as the Most Valuable Brand in the global home appliance market for nine consecutive years, won the award thanks to the Haier U+ platform, the largest IoT platform in the smart home sector. Haier created the first open and innovative smart home platform in 2014, which, with an open interface protocol, enables access to multiple home appliances and services via the platform and provides the interconnections between them. The platform now boasts more than 50 million users, generating, on average, 437.2 billion interactions daily, leveraging over 800,000 resources connected to the ecosystem and producing more than 5 billion yuan (approx. US$750 million) in turnover.

In addition to exhibiting the Haier U+ platform and U+ IoT chips, Haier also displayed the results of its cooperation with leading international companies, including Amazon and the Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF): the successful integration of the Haier U+ smart air-conditioner and Amazon's Alexa smart home skills as well as the Haier smart home's receiving of the Globally Interconnected Smart Home certification from OCF. The tie-ups with Amazon and OCF are expected to further speed up the implementation of Haier's smart home strategy globally and help the company deliver a better smart home experience to users.

SOURCE Haier