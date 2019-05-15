Chinese Hospital Integrates Allen E3 Interactive Solution with Cerner EMR

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese Hospital and Allen Technologies announced today the latest evolution in leading-edge interactive patient education and engagement with the integration of Allen Technologies' E3 Patient Engagement Solution with the hospital's Cerner Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system.

This latest Allen/Cerner integration at Chinese Hospital extends the value of Allen's E3 solution by enabling nursing staff to electronically assign and track usage of patient education videos from within the patient's EMR. The expanded functionality automates patient education processes and enhances Allen's ability to increase nursing efficiency, freeing up more time for bedside patient care. This and other Allen capabilities directly impact patient knowledge of condition, discharge readiness and improved outcomes leading to greater patient satisfaction.

The 76-bed downtown San Francisco hospital first launched Allen E3 in 2016, while undergoing construction of a 100,000-sq.ft.facility to replace its historic building. Since then, Allen has provided education, patient experience and operational efficiency features to patients via LCD televisions and swing-arm mounted touch screens.

"Since launching the Allen solution three years ago, Chinese Hospital has seen a positive impact on patient satisfaction metrics," said Dr. Susan Spoelma, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC. "The Allen solution has been instrumental in helping us achieve a CMS 5 Star Quality Rating. It saves time for nurses, physicians and discharge planners, who can easily assign educational videos to our patients."

The E3 integration with Cerner's EMR was led by Cecilia Kwong, Chinese Hospital's integration team project manager. Project goals included providing nurses the ability to quickly select educational videos, assign patient education videos directly from within the patient's electronic medical record, and make the process faster and more convenient for the clinical team.

"Integrating the Allen solution with our Cerner EMR was a goal of ours from the start of our relationship with Allen," said Keith Minard, Chinese Hospital's chief information officer. "Future plans for expanded interoperability between Allen and the Cerner EMR include auto-assigned education as well as education comprehension tools with electronic documentation."

Nurses assign educational videos specific to each patient's needs in the same system they use throughout their shift, eliminating the need to move between disparate systems. As patients view their education, the status of assigned video education is electronically documented directly back to the patient record where nurses are able to review and assign additional education as needed.

"Chinese Hospital's improvements since implementing E3 are a great example of the impact interactive patient engagement smart room technology can have on a better patient experience and more efficient clinical operations," said Mark Lancaster, Allen Technologies CEO. "And now by capturing patient education activities directly within the EMR with Allen E3, Chinese Hospital's nurses will be able to seamlessly manage patient education, monitor compliance and identify patients needing follow up or encouragement. Patients leave the hospital better informed and empowered to manage their healthcare, reducing the likelihood for readmission."

About Allen Technologies

Allen Technologies helps hospitals impact patient outcomes, improve patient satisfaction and achieve operational efficiencies. Allen E3 is a robust patient-centric portal for customized patient education, in- room comfort control, and entertainment. Visit www.engagewithallen.com.

About the Hospital

Chinese Hospital is a community-owned, not-for-profit organization based in San Francisco's Chinatown. It includes multiple primary care clinics, outpatient centers, a health plan and a medical group to provide healthcare services throughout San Francisco and northern San Mateo County. Chinese Hospital's mission is to deliver quality health care in a cost effective way. Visit www.ChineseHospital-SF.org.

Media Contact:

Sue Durio

sdurio@engagewithallen.com

SOURCE Allen Technologies