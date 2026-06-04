Chinese Hospital Unveils Charles Huang Outpatient Tower, Celebrating Lasting Impact of Transformational $7 Million Gift

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charles Huang Foundation (CHF) joined community leaders, healthcare professionals, and partners at Chinese Hospital in San Francisco to celebrate the official unveiling of the Charles Huang Outpatient Tower, recognizing the enduring impact of a transformational $7 million gift made in 2022.

Dignitaries and guests jointly unveil the plaque to commemorate the occasion. Dr. Charles Huang, Lina Tullberg (center) of the foundation, with hospital guests.

The unveiling ceremony, intentionally held on June 2 to mark the fourth anniversary of the original signing, brings together community leaders, healthcare professionals, and partners to highlight the lasting impact of this philanthropic partnership and its role in advancing community health. This milestone marks CHF's first major philanthropic investment in the United States and reflects the Foundation's long-term commitment to expanding access to high-quality, culturally responsive healthcare—particularly for Chinese American communities, new immigrants, and underserved populations.

Originally dedicated to the redevelopment of Chinese Hospital's 1979 building, the Foundation's gift—first formalized at a signing ceremony four years ago—enabled the comprehensive modernization of the six-story outpatient tower, including critical upgrades to its mechanical backbone infrastructure. Rather than new construction, the Charles Huang Outpatient Tower represents a strategic investment in strengthening essential systems that support safe, reliable, and efficient healthcare delivery. As part of Chinese Hospital's broader redevelopment efforts, the project has enhanced key clinical services, including laboratory expansion and upgrades, improvements to same-day surgery and gastrointestinal services, and the foundation for future initiatives such as an Oncology Clinic and Chemotherapy Center.

"Chinese Hospital has long been a trusted pillar of care for the community," said Dr. Charles Huang, Founder and Chairman of the Charles Huang Foundation. "By supporting the redevelopment of the 1979 building and strengthening its core infrastructure, we hope to help ensure that this vital institution continues to expand its capabilities and provide high-quality, compassionate care for generations to come."

"At the Charles Huang Foundation, we believe that lasting impact begins with strengthening the foundations of trusted community institutions," said Lina Tullberg, CEO of the Charles Huang Foundation. "By investing in the modernization of core infrastructure, we are supporting Chinese Hospital's continued growth and its ability to serve the community for generations to come."

Dr. Jian Zhang, former CEO of Chinese Hospital and Co-Chair of the Fund Development Committee, together with fellow Co-Chair and former San Francisco Mayor Willie L. Brown, Jr., noted that the gift was announced at a critical moment in the hospital's history—during the COVID-19 pandemic and amid rising anti-Asian sentiment. They emphasized that the hospital's infrastructure improvements would not have been possible without this transformational philanthropic support, which has played a vital role in strengthening its long-term sustainability.

As San Francisco's last independent community hospital, Chinese Hospital plays a critical role in addressing longstanding gaps in care. The redevelopment project has significantly strengthened its clinical and operational capabilities while reinforcing its ability to respond to evolving healthcare needs and future public health challenges. "We are deeply grateful to the Charles Huang Foundation for their exceptional gift, which made this transformation possible," said Michael Chung, CEO of Chinese Hospital. "This partnership has enabled us to expand much-needed services and strengthen our ability to care for our community today and into the future."

"We sincerely appreciate Dr. Huang's generosity," added Dr. Roger Eng, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Chinese Hospital. "His support reflects a shared commitment to serving those most in need and ensuring culturally responsive care for generations to come."

About Charles Huang Foundation

Founded by Dr. Charles Huang, the foundation is dedicated to accelerating health, education, and innovation. Dr. Huang is also the founder and chairman of Pasaca Capital Inc., a multi-billion-dollar California-based investment firm. Through his foundation, Dr. Huang has made record-breaking impacts at institutions including USC Arcadia Hospital (formerly Methodist Hospital), UCLA, and his alma maters, Wuhan University and the University of Strathclyde. For more information, visit charleshuangfoundation.org.

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SOURCE Charles Huang Foundation (CHF)