Chinese IoT Technology Firm SUNMI to Incorporate NEXT Sensors Into POS Terminals

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, announces that Shanghai SUNMI Technology Co., Ltd. (SUNMI) has started to incorporate NEXT Biometrics' Aadhaar-certified sensor modules into Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals for sale in India.

SUNMI is specialized in a wide range of intelligent commodity hardware devices, including mobile, smart payment, desktop and self-service equipment to build business IoT solutions for a wide variety of industries. The Company manufactures and sells more than 1 million POS terminals to local and foreign markets per year. The SUNMI P1 POS terminals incorporating NEXT`s certified fingerprint technology will be used in Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) applications.

"We are pleased that SUNMI joins the growing number of hardware manufacturers benefitting from our certified and proven sensor technology," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "We are making good progress in expanding our network of business partners for Aadhaar based applications."

"The P1 POS terminal is our first device to incorporate biometrics. The NEXT fingerprint sensor technology has been our deliberate choice because of its excellent reputation and proven installation base," said Lin (Jack) Zhe, Founder of SUNMI. "We look forward to a successful market launch and growing customer base for Aadhaar enabled payments."

