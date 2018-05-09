Chinese liquor maker Fenjiu won "The Card of Chinese National Brand"

Fenjiu won "The Most Valuable Card of Chinese National Brand" at the China-US Business Summit 2018, allowing the brand's globalization efforts to resonate on the world stage. With the inherent spirit of Chinese quality, Fenjiu strives to meet international standards on behalf of Chinese brands.

With 6,000 years of brewing history, 1,500 years of history as famous liquor, 1,300 years of distilling history and 300 years of brand history, Fenjiu has a long history, extensive and profound culture and excellent quality. Fenjiu, the only representative of Chinese liquor culture from 4000 B.C. to now, is the static defender of brewing technique of the National Intangible Cultural Heritage and has taken the lead in proposing and implementing internal control standards which are in line with international standards for food safety of distilled liquor. With more tests and controls in place, Fenjiu has created the cleanest and healthiest Chinese liquor that far exceeds international standards. The most stringent standards that Fenjiu adopts have enabled the brand to make a strong appearance on the global markets, pushing Chinese brands into a new era of high quality development.

As the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting came to a conclusion, Fenjiu will continue its global expansion by attending the Polagra Food in Poznan, Poland to further enter the European market. In the end of May, Fenjiu will kick off its 2018 global tour in Russia, letting the world appreciate the quality of China and letting the mild flavour of Fenjiu spread all over the world. Fenjiu has been well positioned for its global expansion in 2018.

