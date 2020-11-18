Chinese love 'Xiaokang', but what is it
China Daily
Nov 18, 2020, 21:12 ET
BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A news reported by China Daily:
People who follow Chinese news will often find the phrase Xiaokang. It's not a nickname like Xiao Wang. It's actually a goal, a development goal that encapsulates Chinese people's aspirations for a better life.
Where did the term originate from? Who first popularized the term in its current usage? Why is it of such a profound significance for China's development over the years?
Watch the video to learn about it.
SOURCE China Daily