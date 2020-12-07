Chinese-Macanese Hotpot Brand The Dolar Shop Opens US Flagship Store in NYC

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dolar Shop (dolarshop.com), a global hot pot chain, is opening their US flagship Store at 55 3rd Avenue on December 7, 2020, bringing Chinese-Macanese one-person hot pot to the East Village in New York City.

A hot pot spread at The Dolar Shop With 180 seats in total, The Dolar Shop can seat 45 people inside with the current restrictions

Founded in Shanghai, China, in 2004, it is known for its rich house-made broths and high-quality ingredients including an abundant array of seafood. In contrast to other restaurants that feature a large shared pot, diners at The Dolar Shop get their own individual hot pots. After expanding to Sydney, Vancouver, Seattle, and Flushing in New York, it now has 55 locations worldwide.

The acclaimed broth is labor-intensive and is made with a massive amount of quality ingredients. The Silver Broth, for example, uses 100 pounds of ingredients to yield the same amount of liquid. To supplement the high quality of the broths, the ingredients are carefully selected and precisely prepared. The brand only sources steakhouse-quality meat from the US and Japan — American Wagyu, USDA Prime Beef, and A5 Japanese Miyazaki beef. The location will also offer Shrimp Pâté, which has appeared on almost every table since The Dolar Shop opened. Every order consists of 25 Vietnamese shrimps hand-pounded 200 times into a paste, resulting in every bite containing more than one shrimp.

"Normally winter is the peak season for hot pot since it's warm in nature and it brings people together during the holidays. This year is a bit different because of Covid. To make sure people can still enjoy hot pot safely, we will open at 25% indoor capacity that allows for 45 guests to sit comfortably far away from each other, provide heated outdoor seating, as well as deliver to anywhere below 34th Street in Manhattan so people can enjoy hot pot in the comfort of their own homes. Our individual-style pot also helps avoid meal sharing, which makes social distancing easier during the pandemic," says Jay Zhao, General Manager of the East Village location.

East Village is one of three to open soon in Manhattan; neighborhoods like Chelsea and Midtown are on the horizon for the brand's next stage of expansion. With North America as a key market, The Dolar Shop has a five-year goal to open 10-15 stores in total in the US.

