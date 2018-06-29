Chinese visitors now can make payments via Alipay and Inspiry Smart Box at the several restaurants along Fisherman's Wharf, a popular tourist destination in San Francisco. Alipay is one of the world's leading advocates of QR-code payments. Inspiry Smart Box, the dominant self-service QR-code payment device in China, now occupies a 70 per cent share of the Chinese mobile payment device market, according to a report from Analysys, a China-based company research and investment information firm.

"San Francisco is one of the larger cities in the US with one of the highest concentrations of Chinese-Americans, and also where several of the world's leading QR-code payment brands, including Alipay, have staked their reputations," said Mr. Gao Zilong, overseas business head of Inspiry. "The self-service QR-code payment solutions available in the city, such as Inspiry Smart Box, are providing a more convenient and safer payment experience to shoppers while helping to boost sales among local merchants."

Inspiry is a Chinese company committed to providing QR-code payment devices and system services, with 10 years of experience in the research and development of self-service QR-code payment devices. The company has been expanding beyond its home market since 2017, with the mission of promoting the application of its advanced QR-code payment devices and mobile payment services around the world.

