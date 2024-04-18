Chinese Navy's Destroyer Tangshan to Hold a Warship Open Day Event

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the open day event for the Chinese Navy's Destroyer Tangshan:

From April 20th to April 25th, the Chinese Navy's Destroyer Tangshan will hold a warship open day event and joint military-civilian bonding activities in Tangshan City under the theme of "Heroic city meets the warship bearing the same name". The city will also invite officers and crew of the Destroyer Tangshan to visit several significant sites including the Li Dazhao Memorial Hall, Kailuan National Mine Park, and the Robot Exhibition Center to gain insights into Tangshan's revolutionary culture, industrial achievements, urban construction, and high-quality development. It is learned that the crew of Destroyer Tangshan will also attend a series of national defense education activities in local schools.

Tangshan, recognized as a heroic city, was honored as the "National Double-Support Model City" for eight consecutive years, a testament to its deep-rooted values of supporting the military and caring for the people, , which are ingrained in the city's DNA for development. Stepping into the new era, Tangshan City sees the return of the Destroyer Tangshan as a pivotal opportunity to intensify efforts in military-civilian support, national defense education, and to strive for the new designation as "National Double-Support Model City", thereby broadening and solidifying the path of supporting the military while earnestly contributing to the building of a modernized China in Tangshan.

The Destroyer Tangshan, with the hull number 122, is China's self-designed and built improved version of the 052D guided missile destroyer. It was officially named by the navy in early 2018.

