Chinese Neurosurgical Journal Outlines the Potential for Network Neurosurgery in the Twenty-First Century

News provided by

Chinese Neurosurgical Journal

29 Jun, 2023, 08:36 ET

Article reviews the development of neurosurgery and looks toward the future of network neurosurgery, a technique that combines imaging and minimally invasive surgery.

BEIJING, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the field of neurosurgery nears its centennial, it is spurred on by the introduction of digitized medical imaging, hybrid operating rooms, and advanced brain research.

In the last one hundred years, clinicians have witnessed rapid advances in brain anatomy and cognition, biomedical imaging, and surgical instruments. Neurosurgical techniques, too, have evolved with time. Today, neurosurgery focuses on minimally invasive approaches like network neurosurgery, which use multimodal, functional neurological imaging to guide the surgeon.

Continue Reading
Network neurosurgery integrates biomedical imaging and minimally invasive surgery to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative conditions and brain lesions. With time, this approach may prove useful for various applications.
Network neurosurgery integrates biomedical imaging and minimally invasive surgery to improve the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative conditions and brain lesions. With time, this approach may prove useful for various applications.

Prof. Jizong Zhao from the Department of Neurosurgery, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, recently wrote a review outlining the prospects of network neurosurgery. The article was published in Volume 9 of the Chinese Neurosurgical Journal on February 2, 2023. "Structural brain imaging and research on functional networks have laid a strong foundation for network neurosurgery. Today, hybrid neurosurgical operating rooms are equipped with machines that can provide real-time data and map functional neural networks in the brain. These have laid a solid foundation for network neurosurgery," explains Prof Zhao.

The precise network neurosurgical approach can identify critical hubs in brain networks through. It offers improved safeguarding of hub blood supply through thorough preoperative evaluation of brain function, networks, and vasculature. By predicting optimal revascularization strategies and facilitating brain network connectivity recovery, network neurosurgery holds promise for enhancing revascularization and functional remodeling of neurons and neural circuits.

Neural circuits also generate and regulate consciousness and cognition. Hence, network neurosurgery will improve deep brain stimulation (DBS) research for disorders that affect consciousness, by providing adaptive neuromodulation based on regulatory mechanisms and theories. DBS can treat neurological and psychiatric disorders tied to disrupted neural circuits, and advances in neuromodulation technology will significantly improve its treatment mechanisms.

Network neurosurgery will also provide an alternative communication and control channel between the brain and the external environment. This brain-computer interface is independent of peripheral muscles and nerves and will allow patients with motor dysfunction to manipulate external devices like robotic arms.

Prof Zhao eagerly awaits the next breakthroughs in neurosurgery. He concludes with an air of excitement, "I'm confident the advances in neurosurgery that we are witnessing will bear fruit for the assessment, diagnosis, prognosis, and communication of not only neurological diseases but also movement and psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and epilepsy."  

Hopefully, with the development of advanced technologies and approaches, neurosurgery is poised to be at the forefront of translational research in human brain science!

Reference

Title of original paper: Network neurosurgery

Journal: Chinese Neurosurgical Journal

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1186/s41016-023-00317-4

About Professor Jizong Zhao
Professor Jizong Zhao is an M.D. and the dean of Capital Medical University School of Neurosurgery, China. His research focuses on cerebral vascular diseases, head trauma, and minimally invasive neurosurgical techniques. Professor Zhao has published over 400 peer-reviewed articles since 1997 and received the College of Surgeons of Honk Kong Honorary Fellowship in 2017 and the Wu Jieping Medical Prize in 2018.

Contact:
Yi Lu
010-59978478
[email protected]

SOURCE Chinese Neurosurgical Journal

Also from this source

A Chinese Neurosurgical Journal Study Presents Consensus on the Management of Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage-Related Hydrocephalus

Decoding Brain Arteriovenous Malformations in the Asian Population: A Chinese Neurosurgical Journal Study

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.