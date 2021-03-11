Chinese online luxury retailer Secoo and iconic British brand Liberty hold an offline exhibition in China

Jointly hosted by Secoo and the iconic British brand, Liberty, the exhibition "Meet Spring, Meet Liberty" formally kicked off on March 8, International Women's Day. Distinguished guests from UK Department of International Trade, China British Business Council, China Fashion Designer Association, Rachel Huang, Liberty's head of operations and sales for the Far East and Greater China; and Regina Szeto, vice president of brand, international PR, and marketing at Secoo, in addition to fashion industry leaders and the media partners attended the event.

Liberty, founded in 1875, is the world's third-largest department store located on Regent Street, in the heart of London. Liberty is a movement dedicated to the discovery, animated by arts, culture, design, and the pursuit of beauty. In recent years, luxury and fashion brands like Gucci, The North Face etc. had made crossover collections showcasing Liberty's exclusive prints and silhouettes that blur lines between heritage luxury and cutting-edge style.

In 2018, Liberty and Secoo formed the initial collaborative partnership to launch the iconic British brand flagship store on Secoo's online platform. This new partnership aimed to raise Chinese consumers' understanding of the iconic brand and experience the British lifestyle through the offline exhibition in Beijing. To connect with the offline exhibition, Secoo launched an exclusive Liberty limited edition gift boxes on March 6 to celebrate Secoo's Goddess Day event.

Secoo Holding Limited ("Secoo") is one of Asia's leading online integrated premium products and services platforms. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company's integrated online and offline shopping platforms, consisting of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company's proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures, and brand cooperation, Secoo can ensure every product's authenticity and quality.

With this Liberty exhibition, Secoo has committed again to its mission "Devoted to You."

SOURCE Secoo Group