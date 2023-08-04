Chinese Passenger Car OEMs' Overseas Layout Research Report 2023: Overseas Layout Path of Chinese Automakers - Localize Globally and Enhance Differentiation

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Passenger Car OEMs' Overseas Layout Research Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



OEMs' overseas layout research: automobile exports are expected to hit 7.18 million units in 2025.



China's automobile export market bucked the trend.



During 2021-2022, the global economy suffered an overall slump amid the severe outbreak inside and outside China, tense international geopolitical situation, a big rise in prices of bulk commodities, and imbalance between supply and demand. In this context, China's automobile exports bucked the trend, and hit 3.111 million units in 2022, a year-on-year upsurge of 54.4%, of which 679,000 new energy vehicles were exported, soaring by 120%, a growth far higher than in the domestic market.



China's passenger car exports will still gain momentum in the next three years, and are expected to reach 7.18 million units in 2025.



The overseas layout path of Chinese automakers: localize globally and enhance differentiation.



Energy transition is an established fact, and electric vehicles are undoubtedly the top priority in Chinese automakers' overseas layout plans in the years to come. In the face of the electric vehicle red sea market competition that already starts, increasing automakers are carrying out the concept of "thinking globalization, implementing localization".



From the overseas strategy of automakers, it can be seen that ever more of them make a transformation from simple product exports to industrial exports, work hard on an expansion in overseas markets, and establish R&D/design centers, overseas regional headquarters, and automobile factories, so as to achieve localized production, localized supply chain, localized management, and localized sales and services.

Furthermore, in their efforts to gain a foothold in market segments, they adopt strategies tailored to local conditions and strengthen differentiated competitive edges, for example, they create hot products, global flagship models, and a unique global brand image; they develop targeted products according to regional characteristics and needs to meet customer demand quickly and accurately.



Yet as the competition in the automotive industry intensifies, automakers going overseas will face more uncertainties and more complicated situations. Facing the stringent data security review overseas, Chinese automakers that take intelligence and connectivity as the selling points of their intelligent products need to systematize compliance management as soon as possible, build a compliance review platform, and provide professional compliance support. Additionally, political, social, cultural and technological risks cannot be ignored as well. Establishing a sound risk control and right protection mechanism can best serve the automakers that are going overseas.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Status Quo of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1 History of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1.1 Development History of Chinese Automobiles Going Overseas

1.1.2 Development History of Chinese New Energy Vehicles Going Overseas

1.2 Environment for Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers

1.2.1 Macro Environment

1.2.2 Policy Environment

1.2.3 Tax Environment

1.3 Overseas Sales of Chinese Automobiles

1.3.1 China's Automobile Exports

1.3.2 China's Passenger Car Exports

1.3.3 China's New Energy Vehicle Exports

1.4 Overseas Sales of Chinese Automakers

1.4.1 Top Chinese Automakers by Vehicle Exports

1.4.2 Top Chinese Vehicle Models by Exports

1.5 Summary on Overseas Production Capacity Layout of OEMs

1.6 Overseas Layout Models of Chinese Automakers

1.6.1 Overseas Layout Models of Chinese Automakers

1.6.2 Summary on Overseas Layout Strategies of Chinese Automakers

1.6.3 Summary on Overseas Layout Models of Emerging Carmakers

1.7 Main Overseas Markets Laid out by Chinese Automakers

1.7.1 China's Automobile Exports by Continent

1.7.2 Main Destinations of China's Automobile Exports

1.7.3 China's Automobile Exports to Each Continent/Market Share of Each Continent

1.7.4 China's Automobile Exports to Major Countries by Continent

1.7.5 China's New Energy Vehicle Exports to Major Countries by Continent



2 Main Overseas Markets

2.1 Automobile Incentive Policies and Certification in Various Countries

2.2 TOP 5 Overseas Markets by China's Automobile Exports

2.2.1 Mexico

2.2.2 Saudi Arabia

2.2.3 Chile

2.2.4 Belgium

2.2.5 Russia

2.3 European Market

2.3.1 Germany

2.3.2 Norway

2.4 North America Market

2.4.1 United States

2.4.2 Canada

2.5 Asian Market

2.5.1 Japan

2.5.2 South Korea

2.5.3 Thailand



3 Overseas Business Layout of Chinese OEMs

3.1 SAIC

3.2 Chery

3.3 Changan

3.4 Dongfeng

3.5 Geely

3.6 Great Wall Motor

3.7 BYD

3.8 NIO

3.9 Neta Auto

3.10 Xpeng



4 Summary on Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers and Development Trends

4.1 Development Trends of Overseas Layout of Chinese Automakers

4.2 Opportunities for Chinese OEMs to Go Overseas

4.2.1 New Global Opportunities for Chinese Automakers to Go Overseas in A New Window Period

4.2.2 Automakers Improve Brand Positioning and Carry out Global Strategy

4.3 Brief Analysis of the Risks for Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.3.1 Major Risks Faced by Chinese Automakers

4.3.2 Data Security and Compliance Risks

4.3.3 Automakers of Differing Countries Establish A Good Stable Market Position

4.4 Suggestions for Chinese Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.4.1 Risk Response Considerations for Automakers in Overseas Layout

4.4.2 Correctly Judge Overseas Market Demand



