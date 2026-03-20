Chinese Publishing Industry Showcases Global Vision and Forges Deeper Ties at 2026 London Book Fair

BEIJING, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 London Book Fair drew to a close on 12 March at Olympia London. As one of the world's most influential publishing gatherings, the fair provided a key global platform for Chinese publishers to showcase their latest achievements, exchange ideas with international partners, and deepen cross‑cultural understanding. This year's highlighted the high-quality development of China's publishing industry and its commitment to stronger exchanges between civilisations.

A Strategic and Immersive Showcase: The Reading China Pavilion

At the centre of the Chinese Publishing Delegation's display was the Reading China pavilion, supported by joint and independent stands from major domestic publishing groups. A diverse selection of high-quality books – including a significant number of foreign-language editions – was presented across five carefully designed sections integrating display, copyright negotiation and cultural communication.

The Premium Books Exhibition presented award‑winning literary works including The Last Quarter of the Moon and Daughter of Dunhuang, which represent the creative achievements of contemporary Chinese literature. The Traditional Culture Exhibition featured classic texts such as Yongle Encyclopedia and the immersive VR experience Digital Representation and Experience of A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings, enabling international visitors to engage with traditional Chinese art through advanced technology.

The Outstanding Journals Exhibition showcased leading English‑language academic journals under the China Science and Technology Journals Excellence Action Plan, demonstrating China's growing strength in scholarly publishing. The China IP Exhibition highlighted creative products developed from Dunhuang and Sanxingdui cultural elements, exploring the global commercial potential of original Chinese intellectual property.

Fostering High-Level Dialogue and Literary Connections

The delegation hosted a series of over 40 high-profile professional events, facilitating substantive exchanges between Chinese and international thought leaders.

A flagship event on the opening day was the Symposium on China and the World in the New Era and Book Launching Ceremony, hosted by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd.

At the event, China Under the Global Development Initiative: An Economic Perspective was officially unveiled in English, with a signing ceremony also held for its Spanish edition.

Leading experts including John Ross, former economic advisor to the Mayor of London, and Kerry Brown, Director of the China Institute at King's College London, joined in in-depth discussions on China's part in global development.

Another highlight of the cultural exchange programme was the Where Stories Meet History: Book Launch on the Works with Cultural Heritage, which explored innovative modern expressions of cultural heritage.

Chinese author Li Shanshan shared insights into the creation of her Sanxingdui-inspired work The Millennial Vessel.

Together with Manon Steffan Ros, winner of the Wales Book of the Year and the Carnegie Medal, and Zhang Huaicun, Lifetime Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, she discussed how historical relics can be reimagined through children's literature.

Also attracting strong international interest was the Mai Jia Translated Works Showcase @ LBF 2026 and a rights exchange session at this year's London Book Fair. Penguin Random House is set to reissue English editions of Mai Jia's classic novels Decoded and In the Dark. Publishers, editors and rights agents from across Europe gathered to discuss translation strategies and market partnerships, underscoring the global appeal of contemporary Chinese fiction.

Advancing Academic Collaboration and Strategic Partnerships

Academic publishing and global collaboration formed a core part of China's presentation at this year's fair.

In partnership with Taylor & Francis Group, China Social Sciences Press officially launched the English edition of The Belt and Road Handbook (Third Edition). Distinguished scholars Cai Fang and Peter Nolan joined the launch event, marking an important milestone in the global outreach of Chinese social science research.

Hosted by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd, the China-UK Publishing and Creative Industries Exchange brought together senior industry figures from both countries. Participants explored practical cooperation across IP development, digital content innovation, children's publishing, and global distribution, drawing on the UK's leading expertise in the creative industries.

On the fair's official International Stage, Beijing Institute of Graphic Communication held the academic forum Beyond Borders: Breaking-through and Reshaping of the Future Publishing. Experts from Springer Nature, Oxford Brookes University and the Publishers Association (UK) discussed intelligent publishing, digital transformation and cross-border copyright issues, helping shape the future of the global publishing ecosystem.

Enriching Engagement Through Cultural Experiences

Beyond formal forums and commercial discussions, Chinese publishers offered a rich programme of immersive cultural activities for international visitors. These included displays of traditional Chinese picture-story books and Suzhou embroidery, together with interactive sessions of tea tasting and seal carving.

A series of book launches and copyright signing ceremonies were held throughout the fair, exploring themes from urban culture and history to intangible cultural heritage. Major titles included foreign-language versions of The Chinese Path and Jade: A Window into Chinese Civilization from the Place Museum.

The BIBF Reception & Premiere of the Video Series "Hello, Beijing also served to deepen ties with partners across the global publishing industry. Talks with winners of the BBC National Short Story Award and the English-language launch of the children's book The Bronze Sacred Tree underscored the growing international presence of Chinese children's literature.

Conclusion: A New Chapter in Global Publishing Exchange

China's participation in the 2026 London Book Fair was a resounding success, vividly portraying a publishing industry that is at once deeply rooted in its rich culture and energetically engaged with the world. By seamlessly blending content excellence, strategic dialogue, and immersive experiences, the delegation not only showcased its current achievements but also proactively paved the way for the next chapter of wider exchange, deeper partnership, and strengthened cultural connectivity in the years ahead.

SOURCE China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd