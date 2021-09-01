Chinese Sculptor Wang Ninghua Partners with Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles™️ to mint the World's First Chinese Sculpture Fusion NFT™️

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to partner Chinese sculptor Wang Ning Hua, where Wang is expected to create a unique, one-of-a-kind sculpture to be minted into Coinllectibles™️'s proprietary gold standard Fusion NFT™️.

In Wang's newly created "Warhead Series", he uses the body of a bullet to evolve anthropomorphic techniques such as lighthouses, clocks, pens, cameras, and cross goblets.

Commenting on the series, Wang said, "In general, bullets are a symbol of power, and have a deterrent effect against enemies thousands of miles away. For example, the seaside bullet-shaped lighthouse in the series (as you can see below) serves not only to guide the direction of navigation, but also to indicate that the danger and peace of war should not be forgotten."

Evidently, these works fully reflect that the artist is the voice of social phenomena and uses his own way to call for social righteousness.

Commenting on the partnership, Wang said, "I have been following the NFT space since it is very new to artists and it seems that so far, artists have been able to benefit from the metaverse block technology that is being used to protect and promote their artworks. I am happy to work with Coinllectibles to see where this will all takes us."

"We are honoured to have Wang Ning Hua onboard as an established artist. We admire his artistic ideals and look forward to the world's first Chinese sculpture with our proprietary Fusion NFT™️. We are always on the lookout for outstanding partners to make excellent work and this is how we see ourselves directly contributing to the growing NFT market. By working with artists and creators to bring high quality pieces to collectors, we are able to protect their rights through the proprietary identification technology used in our Fusion NFTs™️." said Nancy Wong, Chief Assets Officer at CoinllectiblesTM.

For pre-registration of interest for Wang Ning Hua's Fusion NFT™️, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art or join the CoinllectiblesTM Telegram Channel at https://t.me/Coinllectibles.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) was formerly a television network and multimedia information and distribution company focused on serving the homeland security and emergency preparedness industry. The group's future will focus in the development of blockchain NFT technologies and platforms to facilitate the global trading of arts and collectibles.

About the Artist – Wang Ninghua

Born in Changsha, Hunan, Wang graduated from the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. His profession is a sculptor but besides this, Wang also assumes the role of an interior designer, as well as an architect through the Chinese artistic interior design firm Cast Art Space that he founded. Wang also served as a member of the Sino-French Art Exchange Association (France), and the deputy director of the Experimental Art Committee of the Hunan Artists Association. He has participated in many art exhibitions in France, Singapore, South Korea and other countries. Currently, he is mainly engaged in sculpture art, installation art, space design, architectural design, jewelry design, costume design, etc.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/wnh_art_world

About the Company – Coinllectibles ™️

"Coinllectibles™️" is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Coinllectibles ™️ Fusion NFT ™️ - stick with the Gold Standard

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

SOURCE Cosmos Group Holdings Inc.