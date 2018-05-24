Chinese singer ZTAO releases new song "Misunderstand"

Interpreting the song's original intent with a nebula and a rose, ZTAO creates his own unique and original C-POP style

The cover artwork for the new song depicts a nebula and a rose as the two main elements. A rose in bloom is wrapped in the vast nebula, conjuring up an ambiance replete with mystery through the imagery, piquing the curiosity of fans who are asking themselves what story does ZTAO want to relate to us through his music. "Misunderstand" continues the love song style of the previously released "Beggar" but it is devoid of the cheerful and bright feeling of the earlier work. Instead, the new song defines emotional growth through a mildly melancholy tune. Growth is always accompanied by difficult moments, yet the rose which is always in the heart is the message that ZTAO wants to send his listeners via his music, reminding them that life is full of sunshine and positive energy.

ZTAO continues to integrate his own concept of C-POP into the creation of "Misunderstand." The Cloud Trap element, along with the sporadic piano accompaniment, creates a delicate feeling that clearly distinguishes the effort from European and American popular music. The new song is more modern-sounding and stereophonic than traditional Chinese popular music. The entire song articulates both a scientific and emotional style, maintaining the futuristic sense and diversity of C-POP that ZTAO has been pursuing. The song is imbued with a kind of toxic magic.

ZTAO, an original singer and songwriter, has achieved excellent results with his music. Following a collaboration with Tiësto, one of the top 100 international DJs, on Time (Tiesto Remix), the original song "Beggar," which was released at the beginning of this year, climbed to the 8th position on iTunes American chart and to the 7th position on the iTunes Pop chart within 30 minutes of being released. The recently released "Beggar Remix" version was used by EDC China as its promotional song for 2018. ZTAO has always used the most advanced forms of composition and the most unique melodies to define ZTAO-style C-POP, enriching his musical efforts.

The new song Misunderstand is scheduled to be released worldwide on May 25. The song will become available across a multitude of digital platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Tencent Music Entertainment Group's QQ Music, Kugou and Kuwo, at the stroke of midnight on May 25.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-singer-ztao-releases-new-song-misunderstand-300654128.html

SOURCE TAIHE MUSIC GROUP; Z.TAO