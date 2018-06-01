Chinese Sports Brand Keep Presents Itself in San Francisco, Exhibiting the Globally Popular Smart Treadmill

At the conference, Tianyu An from Keep delivered a speech on stories of the brand and its development in the Chinese market since its establishment three years ago. Meanwhile, he shared the experience in combination of Keep App functions (running, for instance) and map data of Mapbox.

Tianyu An mentioned that the number of users achieved 130 million within three years based on online courses and innovation towards the brand positioning of "Freedom Stadium" and consequently, Keep is in the forefront of sports APP market in China. The slogan "Self-discipline brings me freedom" moulded and colored a number of Chinese sports enthusiasts and made them a better state mentally and physically. In the process, Keep became the most popular sports technology brand in China.

Since Keep App was launched three years ago, not only the rapid development but also a gradual change in requirements has been witnessed. Users hoped to have access to the greater variety of sport experience and smarter products. In response, Keep lost no time in launching its smart hardware KeepKit, a further step to the family scene.

The treadmill (Keep K1) was officially released on March 19, 2018. The good-looking super treadmill caught the attention of numerous young sports enthusiasts immediately.

The Keep K1 treadmill captures the quintessence of white-dominating hue and simple design, fitted with the 52cm-wide running belt. It is capable of supporting the maximum speed 15km/h and abating the noise below 60 decibels at high speed. Its shock absorption and stability meet the standards for professional running shoes according to the review of 3D spine and posture and the evaluation of plantar pressure distribution system based on German DIERS and Belgian Footscan.

The stunning appearance of Keep K1 treadmill stands out from the rest as easily the best.

The Keep K1 treadmill can synchronize data with Keep App at the touch of the button and its running speed can be adjusted automatically along with online courses. And various indexes are available on its LED screen. In the process, the Keep K1 treadmill sends voice prompts on how to keep the correct position and avoid sport injuries. After running, the corresponding data will be synchronized with the App, followed by the analysis of running effects and suggestions for the next run. The treadmill is equipped with the KK growth system and private mission system and is capable of meeting online multi-user challenges and providing real running routes. Light social functions enable Keep to make attempts of interconnection between online and offline. This time, the Keep K1 treadmill came to the User Conference of Mapbox to present the charm of the smart hardware.

To provide the users with a more interesting experience, the Keep K1 treadmill is capable of immersed running on the virtual route - a typical application of Mapbox.

Mapbox provides users with the most scenic running routes in the world. Users' scenery and perspective can change depending on if they choose the scenario-based routes in the Keep App, connect it to the K1 treadmill and invoke the open platform interface of Mapbox through the technology of camera capturing. Then the current position on the route and the visible scenery will be shown at the map interface. If, moreover, it plugs into the outer large screen monitor, together with online running PK on the same route and stride-frequency music, runners can experience the full measure of enjoyment indoors. It may be said a runner's gymnasium is in the world's most beautiful position amid gorgeous scenery.

In the years to come, services of visual map information are essential to innovation in various fields. At the User Conference, Keep, a Chinese brand of sports technology, came under the spotlight based on its powerful innovation. More brands are sure to be attended by the Illumination of the mode of cooperation between Mapbox and Keep, leading to smarter technology and data.

